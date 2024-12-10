The Full Monty: James Van Der Beek Strips Down to Urge Others to get Checked for Cancer

When Van Der Beek revealed his diagnosis to his fellow dancers as part of the special, they each offered their love and support.

DWTS judge Tonioli was especially affected, having had a personal relationship since the two met when Van Der Beek appeared on Season 28 of the dance competition.

The still-in-demand star shared about his fellow strippers: " I've always been this independent person, so counting on these guys for support was huge. Hopefully, others will be inspired to see me stop trying to be Superman constantly and relying on my support system."

And yes, when the time came, Van Der Beek and his squad did indeed go the distance, throwing off their thong underwear and going nude in front of a studio audience.

The Varsity Blues star summarized: "We all went Full Monty, 100%. We got naked in front of a crowd. It was actually pretty liberating. And if we can get up on stage and do that, then someone can have that conversation with their doctor and maybe save their life.