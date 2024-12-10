The Full Monty: James Van Der Beek Strips Down to Urge Others to get Checked for Cancer
The former Dawson's Creek star recently revealed his own cancer diagnosis.
Actor James Van Der Beek had a very personal reason for taking off all his clothes on national TV, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former Dawson's Creek star joined other celebrities stripping down to raise awareness for prostate, testicular, and colorectal cancer testing and research as part of a star-studded version of the movie, The Full Monty.
Fox's The Real Full Monty was a one-night special event featuring some big names getting in the buff for a good cause.
Van Der Beek, 47, joined actors Anthony Anderson, Taye Diggs and Tyler Posey, Dancing With the Stars judge Bruno Tonioli and Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones for the charity event.
For Van Der Beek, the cause really hit home, especially in light of his recent battle with Stage 3 colorectal cancer.
When asked to appear on the special, Van Der Beek revealed the timing couldn't have been better - especially since he was in the middle of his cancer treatment at the moment.
The actor reflected: "The universe is hilarious. I knew immediately in my heart I was doing this."
He added that while he had no stripping experience, the appearance gave him a chance to publicly address his disease.
Van Der Beek told USA Today: "There's been nothing even resembling a male stripping past for me, so this was truly novel. The added layer was this was going to be my first time talking about my diagnosis."
When Van Der Beek revealed his diagnosis to his fellow dancers as part of the special, they each offered their love and support.
DWTS judge Tonioli was especially affected, having had a personal relationship since the two met when Van Der Beek appeared on Season 28 of the dance competition.
The still-in-demand star shared about his fellow strippers: " I've always been this independent person, so counting on these guys for support was huge. Hopefully, others will be inspired to see me stop trying to be Superman constantly and relying on my support system."
And yes, when the time came, Van Der Beek and his squad did indeed go the distance, throwing off their thong underwear and going nude in front of a studio audience.
The Varsity Blues star summarized: "We all went Full Monty, 100%. We got naked in front of a crowd. It was actually pretty liberating. And if we can get up on stage and do that, then someone can have that conversation with their doctor and maybe save their life.
Van Der Beek has remained optimistic since going public with his diagnosis, originally telling his fans: "There's reason for optimism, and I'm feeling good."
Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths but is highly treatable if found early. It's not known how far into his battle Van Der Beek is.
According to U.S. National Cancer Institute data, more than 90% of people treated for early-stage colorectal cancer were alive five years after diagnosis, with surgery the most common treatment.
A source previously told RadarOnline.com: "Any cancer is bad, but this kind is especially concerning. "There is some worry that he might be worse off than people think, but others are hoping and praying for him. After all, he's only 47."