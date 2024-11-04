Your tip
Real Reason James Van Der Beek Was Forced to Announce Cancer Diagnosis Early Revealed — With Family Hearing News in Media

Composite picture of James Van Der Beek
Source: MEGA

James Van Der Beek reveals why he chose to tell the world about cancer diagnosis before loved ones.

By:

Nov. 4 2024, Published 11:56 a.m. ET

James Van Der Beek has revealed he wanted to share his cancer diagnoses on his "own terms" – even if it meant members of his own family found out via the media.

RadarOnline.com can confirm the former Dawson’s Creek star, 47, has claimed a news publication threatened to leak his health update which forced him into sharing his cancer battle earlier than intended, so he was able to control it.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Van Der Beek wanted to to share his cancer diagnoses on his "own terms".

Just hours after the actor revealed his colorectal cancer diagnosis in a statement to People published on Sunday, he took to Instagram to explain why the news had to come out sooner than he expected

He wrote: "There's no playbook for how (to) announce these things, but I'd planned on talking about it at length with People magazine at some point soon, to raise awareness and tell my story on my own terms."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Van Der Beek feared his cancer news may have been leaked.

However, the father of six, had to go public when he "was informed that a tabloid was going to run with the news."

He continued: "I've been dealing with this privately until now, getting treatment and dialing in my overall health with greater focus than ever before.

"I'm in a good place and feeling strong. It's been quite the initiation, and I'll tell you more when I’m ready."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Van Der Beek with wife Kimberly, the mother of his six children.

James Van Der Beek

Van Der Beek went on to apologize to his loved ones and close friends who found out about his cancer via the media.

He added: "Apologies to all the people in my life who I'd planned on telling myself.

"Nothing about this process has occurred on my preferred timeline… But we roll with it, taking each surprise as a signpost, pointing us toward a greater destiny than we would have discovered without divine intervention."

Van Der Beek then expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of messages he has received since sharing his colorectal cancer diagnosis publicly.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Van Der Beek thanked his family for their 'love and support'.

He said: "Please know that my family and I deeply appreciate all the love and support.

"More to come."

The actor married his wife, Kimberly, in 2010 and they share children Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah.

Speaking about his diagnoses to People, he explained: "I have colorectal cancer. I've been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family.

"There's reason for optimism, and I'm feeling good."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Van Der Beek will soon be stripping in off in The Real Full Monty, a TV special to raise awarness of male cancers.

Colorectal cancer starts in the colon or the rectum, which make up the large intestine in the digestive system.

Next month, Van Der Beek is set to appear on The Real Full Monty, a two-hour special where a group of male celebrities including Taye Diggs, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and longtime Dancing with the Stars judge Bruno Toniolo will strip down to raise awareness for prostate, testicular, and colorectal cancer testing and research.

The event, inspired by the Oscar-nominated 1997 film The Full Monty, will be executive produced by Anthony Anderson.

