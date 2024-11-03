'Dawson's Creek' Star James Van Der Beek, 47, is 'Optimistic' After Being Diagnosed With Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer develops from growths in the colon’s inner lining. Symptoms include blood in the stool, changes in bowel habits, abdominal pain, bloated stomach, unexplained weight loss, vomiting, and fatigue.

According to U.S. National Cancer Institute data, more than 90% of people treated for early-stage colorectal cancer were alive five years after diagnosis.

Surgery is the most common treatment for colorectal cancer.