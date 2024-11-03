'Dawson's Creek' Star James Van Der Beek, 47, is 'Optimistic' After Being Diagnosed With Colorectal Cancer
James Van Der Beek has recently confirmed he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Dawson's Creek star, 47, is hopeful about the future, telling his fans: "There's reason for optimism, and I'm feeling good."
Colorectal cancer develops from growths in the colon’s inner lining. Symptoms include blood in the stool, changes in bowel habits, abdominal pain, bloated stomach, unexplained weight loss, vomiting, and fatigue.
According to U.S. National Cancer Institute data, more than 90% of people treated for early-stage colorectal cancer were alive five years after diagnosis.
Surgery is the most common treatment for colorectal cancer.
Van Der Beek rose to fame playing Dawson Leery on Dawson’s Creek from 1998 to 2003. The beloved TV teen drama also starred award-winning actors and actresses such as Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson, Mary-Margaret Humes, John Wesley Shipp and Busy Philipps.
The father of six has appeared on recent TV series such as CSI: Cyber, Modern Family, and Pose. He also came in 5th place on Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars in 2019.
Van Der Beek's upcoming appearance on The Real Full Monty, a television special scheduled for December, aims to raise awareness about prostate, testicular, and colorectal cancer testing and research.
The event, reminiscent of the Oscar-nominated 1997 film The Full Monty, will feature male celebrities baring it all for a noble cause.
He joined Chicago actor Taye Diggs, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, and renowned Dancing with the Stars judge Bruno Tonioli in the initiative.
The special will be executive produced by Anthony Anderson.
In the midst of his health struggles, Van Der Beek has made it a priority to spend quality time with his family.
The actor and his wife, Kimberly, have been cherishing moments with their six children – Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn, and Jeremiah.
In June, the actor took a memorable trip to Egypt with his family.
The beloved TV star took to Instagram to share photos of the group posing with a camel and looking at the Egyptian pyramids.
He wrote: "#Egypt… With all my vocabulary, 'Wow' is what fell out of my mouth most of the time. We were gifted a magical experience, one I'm still processing - and might be for the rest of my life.
"The kids were rock stars, my friends became brothers, and despite all the travel and time zone crossing and early-morning alarms, I feel recharged."
