Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Russell Brand

Russell Brand Facing Sex Offence Charges Following Three Grillings by Cops — Weeks After Party Clip of Him With 'Diddy' Was Branded 'Sick'

Composite photo of Russell Brand and Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

A clip from a film starring Russell Brand and Sean 'Diddy' Combs has gone viral on social media.

By:

Nov. 3 2024, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Russell Brand could potentially face charges on suspicion of sex offenses after police questioned the disgraced British comedian on three separate occasions.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the police investigating allegations against Brand have recently passed a file of evidence to prosecutors.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Russell Brand could face charges related to the allegations against him.

Article continues below advertisement

The investigation has reportedly uncovered new information, including a previously undisclosed police interview conducted in January.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy said: "Our investigation continues, and a file has now been passed to the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service).

"We have a team of dedicated officers providing specialist support to the women who have come forward.

"We are committed to investigating sexual offenses, no matter how long ago they are alleged to have taken place."

Article continues below advertisement
russell brand sex offence charges three grillings cops party clip diddy
Source: MEGA

Russell Brand has denied the allegations made against him.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor was accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse by several women.

One accused, known as "Jane Doe", claimed Brand was under the influence and "smelled of alcohol, and was carrying a bottle of vodka".

"He then exposed his penis to me on set and in full view of the cast and crew," she claimed.

Doe alleged that he later followed her into a bathroom "and assaulted me, as a member of the production crew guarded the door from outside."

MORE ON:
Russell Brand

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

The alleged incidents were said to have taken place between 2003 and 2013.

One accuser, who said she was 16-year-old at the time, claimed the comedian sent a BBC chauffeur to pick her up from school during their alleged three-month relationship.

While Brand failed to directly address his accusations any further than his initial denial of the claims, the comedian-turned-conspiracy theorist thanked his fans for their "support."

Article continues below advertisement
russell brand sex offence charges three grillings cops party clip diddy
Source: MEGA

Russell Brand and Sean 'Diddy' Combs starred in 'Get Him to the Greek'.

Article continues below advertisement

Amid the allegations, a clip from the film Get Him to the Greek has resurfaced on X, which essentially shows Sean 'Diddy' Combs' character Roma sexually trafficking a woman named Destiny.

In the film, Roma asks Destiny in the "sick" scene: "Excuse me, come here for a second, what's your name?"

After she answers, Diddy's character says: "Destiny, pay attention. You are going to go and have sex with Aaron right now."

In another video, filmed around the time the film was in production, Brand and Combs can be seen flying off to Las Vegas in a private jet. The rapper introduces the comedian as a "dear friend" as they talk about how they are going to "find some women to have sex with".

An X user shared the clip and wrote: "This is beyond crazy. With Diddy, Jonah Hill and Russell Brand. This aged like milk."

Another user commented: "They put that sick s--- right in front of our faces. This is so creepy y'all."

Article continues below advertisement
russell brand sex offence charges three grillings cops party clip diddy
Source: MEGA

Russell Brand lost monetization on his YouTube channel.

The U.K. comedian has strongly denied all allegations, which date from the height of his fame between 2006 and 2016, and claimed all of his sexual relationships were "absolutely always consensual".

Brand expressed his gratitude to his fans for all the "support and for questioning the information that you have been presented with."

In light of YouTube suspending advertising on Brand's videos amid the sexual assault scandal, Brand announced that he was taking his show to subscription-based video platform Rumble, where he promised his discussion on "deep state" would continue.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.