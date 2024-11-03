Russell Brand Facing Sex Offence Charges Following Three Grillings by Cops — Weeks After Party Clip of Him With 'Diddy' Was Branded 'Sick'

Amid the allegations, a clip from the film Get Him to the Greek has resurfaced on X, which essentially shows Sean 'Diddy' Combs' character Roma sexually trafficking a woman named Destiny.

In the film, Roma asks Destiny in the "sick" scene: "Excuse me, come here for a second, what's your name?"

After she answers, Diddy's character says: "Destiny, pay attention. You are going to go and have sex with Aaron right now."

In another video, filmed around the time the film was in production, Brand and Combs can be seen flying off to Las Vegas in a private jet. The rapper introduces the comedian as a "dear friend" as they talk about how they are going to "find some women to have sex with".

An X user shared the clip and wrote: "This is beyond crazy. With Diddy, Jonah Hill and Russell Brand. This aged like milk."

Another user commented: "They put that sick s--- right in front of our faces. This is so creepy y'all."