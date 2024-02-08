Russell Brand's Assistant Dragged Into His Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Served Legal Papers Outside London Home

Russell Brand 's assistant has been dragged into his legal mess. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show a process server tried tracking down the comedian at his London home and passed the legal paperwork over to his wife Laura Brand 's assistant, who ensured she'd give them to her famous husband.

There were three attempts to pawn the documents off to Russell, with the process server declaring he'd done his due diligence, and the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor was officially served. He filed the Proof of Service in New York on Monday, February 5.

The process server revealed he first went to Russell's "usual residence" in London on December 4 at 11:42 AM.

"At the time of service. I had been unable to gain access to the front door of the house as all gates were locked. A woman approached me from the house before I left and identified herself as Personal Assistant to Laura Brand. Mr Brand's wife. I told her that I had a Summons and Complaint to leave at the address for Mr Brand and she said that she could take it and leave it inside the house for him. She took the Service Documents from me and went inside the house," the documents read.