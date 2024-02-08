Russell Brand's Assistant Dragged Into His Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Served Legal Papers Outside London Home
Russell Brand's assistant has been dragged into his legal mess. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show a process server tried tracking down the comedian at his London home and passed the legal paperwork over to his wife Laura Brand's assistant, who ensured she'd give them to her famous husband.
There were three attempts to pawn the documents off to Russell, with the process server declaring he'd done his due diligence, and the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor was officially served. He filed the Proof of Service in New York on Monday, February 5.
As this outlet reported, Russell was accused of sexually assaulting a female while they were working on the movie set Arthur.
The process server revealed he first went to Russell's "usual residence" in London on December 4 at 11:42 AM.
"At the time of service. I had been unable to gain access to the front door of the house as all gates were locked. A woman approached me from the house before I left and identified herself as Personal Assistant to Laura Brand. Mr Brand's wife. I told her that I had a Summons and Complaint to leave at the address for Mr Brand and she said that she could take it and leave it inside the house for him. She took the Service Documents from me and went inside the house," the documents read.
The second attempt happened days later, on December 6 at 10:25 AM, at a different address. He left the lawsuit and all the paperwork connected to the suit with a woman named Ciara Wise, "who identified herself to me as Mr. Brand's Personal Assistant. She said that she would hand the documents over to him later in the day."
The third — and final — attempt was on December 7th at 10:50 AM. The Proof of Service noted that the papers were left with a receptionist who "confirmed" they "would be passed on to Mr. Brand."
"Service has thus been effected, as directed by the requesting authority, in accordance with methods prescribed by the internal law of England and Wales," the documents read.
Russell's accuser — who pled to keep her identity sealed and go by "Jane Doe" — sued the comedian late last year. She claimed he sexually assaulted her in July 2010.
Doe said Russell "appeared intoxicated, smelled of alcohol, and was carrying a bottle of vodka" when he allegedly "exposed his penis" in eyeshot of the Arthur cast and crew.
Doe claimed the alleged assault happened that day later in the bathroom. She alleged he "entered after me and assaulted me, as a member of the production crew guarded the door from outside."
Several women came forward last year and accused Brand of a variety of crimes, including rape, sexual assault and sexual assault. One of his alleged victims claimed she was only 16 when the Get Him to the Greek star allegedly sent a BBC chauffeur to pick her up from school before reportedly sexually assaulting her.
Brand denied the accusations against him. He admitted to his "promiscuous" behavior but said, "The relationships I had were absolutely always consensual."