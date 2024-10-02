WATCH: Astonishing Video Resurfaces Of Ex-Porn Star Telling Cops He Was Diddy's 'Sex Slave' As THOUSANDS Of Abuse Allegations Mount Against Rapper
Sean 'Diddy' Combs was accused of keeping a male ex-porn star "like a sex slave" in an astonishing resurfaced video of a police interview.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the claim was seen as far-fetched at the time, but has been given more credence in light of the thousands of victims alleging similar acts of depravity and sexual violence by the hip-hop mogul.
While in custody after shooting up one of Donald Trump's Florida hotels in 2018, Jonathan Oddi told police in Miami he was forced to have sex with the rapper and his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and claimed to have "caught herpes" during the ordeal.
The former stripper and porn star, who was arrested after being shot in the leg while trying to run from the scene, could be seen in the video still wearing a hospital gown as he told the officer: "I had sex with Cassie and Sean".
Oddi claimed: "He would masturbate and tell me what to do to Cassie. I was like a sex slave, okay, for them, that's what I was."
He said he also did "liquid cocaine" with the former couple.
During the police interview, Oddi also espoused several conspiracy theories, leading his claims about Diddy to be dismissed as delusional ramblings.
But after the rapper was arrested on a three-count federal indictment alleging he forced women and male prostitutes to engage in drug-fueled "freak-offs", the video resurfaced in a new light.
One YouTube commenter wrote: "He’s not sounding so crazy anymore".
Another comment with more than 4,000 likes read: "If you don't believe this guy, you aren't paying attention."
The federal investigation into Diddy was sparked by Ventura's November 2023 lawsuit accusing her ex of sexual assault and physical abuse, along with a lawsuit filed by Combs' ex-roommate, Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones, this past February.
In the weeks since Diddy's arrest, scores of individuals have come forward with additional allegations, and on Tuesday, attorney Tony Buzbee announced more than 120 alleged victims intended to file their own civil lawsuits against Combs.
Andrew Van Arsdale, an attorney working alongside Buzbee, said more than 3,285 people called alleging they had been abused by Combs, and after vetting these accusers, the legal team took on 120 of them as clients. The attorneys said 25 of them were minors – and the youngest was 9 years old – at the time of the alleged abuse.
Buzbee also revealed during his press conference: "Several of the individuals (I represent) … were drug tested and drugs were found in their system. Weird drugs, drugs that you probably never heard of. One in particular that continues to pop up is a drug called Xylazine, or tranq, which based on our research, is known as a horse tranquilizer."
The lawsuits were expected to be filed in the coming weeks in New York and Los Angeles.
Meanwhile, Diddy remained behind bars in Brooklyn awaiting trial after being denied bail twice, but he appealed the decision again this week. He has denied all allegations of sexual abuse and pleaded not guilty to the charges.
