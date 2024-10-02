WATCH: Astonishing Video Resurfaces Of Ex-Porn Star Telling Cops He Was Diddy's 'Sex Slave' As THOUSANDS Of Abuse Allegations Mount Against Rapper

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was accused of keeping a male ex-porn star "like a sex slave" in an astonishing resurfaced video of a police interview.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the claim was seen as far-fetched at the time, but has been given more credence in light of the thousands of victims alleging similar acts of depravity and sexual violence by the hip-hop mogul.

While in custody after shooting up one of Donald Trump's Florida hotels in 2018, Jonathan Oddi told police in Miami he was forced to have sex with the rapper and his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and claimed to have "caught herpes" during the ordeal.