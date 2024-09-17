Diddy Jailed! Sean Combs Denied $50M Bail on Sex Trafficking Charges — After 50 Cent Mocks Him For Having '1,000 Bottles of Lube' in His House
Sean "Diddy" Combs' was denied bail in his federal sex trafficking case after being mocked by 50 Cent over the 1,000 bottles of lube and baby oil investigators allegedly found in his home.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced music mogul, 54, offered to put up $50million in exchange for his immediate release from jail, but prosecutors were pushing to keep him behind bars without bail.
In a proposed bail package, the defense also said their client would wear a GPS monitor and only travel between New York City and Miami if allowed to walk free until his trial.
Prosecutors, however, argued Diddy was a flight risk who posed a danger to the community and had an alleged history of witness tampering.
They therefore asked the judge to deny the defendant bond, writing in the request: "There are simply no conditions that would ensure that the defendant's efforts to obstruct and tamper with witnesses will stop."
The memo went on: "In sum, the defendant's long history of violent conduct makes clear that even the most stringent bail conditions will not suffice to ensure the safety of the community."
The judge sided with prosecutors and denied the defendant bail on Tuesday afternoon.
Photos taken outside the Manhattan courthouse showed Diddy's sons, Christian "King" Combs, 26, Quincy Brown, 33, and Justin Combs, 30, somberly entering the building before their dad made his first appearance before the judge.
Hours earlier, shocking new details about the allegations were brought to light when prosecutors unsealed the indictment alleging Diddy subjected his victims to brutal drug-fueled "extended sexual performances" he called "freak offs".
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams revealed what investigators found during their March raids of Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami, saying: "They seized cases and cases of the kinds of personal lubricant and baby oil that Combs staff allegedly used to stock hotel rooms for the freak offs, more than 1000 bottles altogether."
50 Cent took the opportunity to troll Diddy over this tidbit as he posted a photo of himself alongside Drew Barrymore with the caption: “Here I am keeping good company with @thedrewbarrymoreshow and I don’t have 1,000 bottles of lube at the house.”
Officials also revealed the shocking stash of firearms they found in the raids as they alleged he used weapons to "intimidate and threaten victims and witnesses".
The rapper was taken into custody Monday night at a midtown Manhattan hotel on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Williams said Combs allegedly "used the business empire he controlled to carry out criminal activity including sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and the obstruction of justice."
He faces 15 years to life in prison if convicted.