Diddy Jailed! Sean Combs Denied $50M Bail on Sex Trafficking Charges — After 50 Cent Mocks Him For Having '1,000 Bottles of Lube' in His House

Sean "Diddy" Combs' was denied bail in his federal sex trafficking case after being mocked by 50 Cent over the 1,000 bottles of lube and baby oil investigators allegedly found in his home.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced music mogul, 54, offered to put up $50million in exchange for his immediate release from jail, but prosecutors were pushing to keep him behind bars without bail.

Sean "Diddy" Combs' was denied bail in his federal sex trafficking case after being mocked by 50 Cent over the 1,000 bottles of lube and baby oil investigators allegedly found in his home.

Diddy's legal team proposed a $50million bond in response to the three-count federal indictment against their client.

In a proposed bail package, the defense also said their client would wear a GPS monitor and only travel between New York City and Miami if allowed to walk free until his trial.

Prosecutors, however, argued Diddy was a flight risk who posed a danger to the community and had an alleged history of witness tampering.

They therefore asked the judge to deny the defendant bond, writing in the request: "There are simply no conditions that would ensure that the defendant's efforts to obstruct and tamper with witnesses will stop."