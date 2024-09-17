Dave Grohl's '15 Year Affair' Revealed: Claims Porn Star Was Long-term Mistress Surface as Hunt For ID of Lovechild Mom Reaches Fever Pitch

Dave Grohl has been accused of engaging in an alleged 15-year affair amid his shocking announcement he fathered a child outside of his marriage.

RadarOnline.com can reveal friends of porn site creator Annalise Nielsen alleged she and the Foo Fighters frontman became romantically involved shortly after he married wife Jordyn Blum in 2003.

The sources claimed the affair between Nielsen, 40, and Grohl, 55, lasted for 15-years and continued until at least 2019. A photo of the two has additionally been uncovered on an old Instagram account connected to the 40-year-old.