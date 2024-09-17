Dave Grohl's '15 Year Affair' Revealed: Claims Porn Star Was Long-term Mistress Surface as Hunt For ID of Lovechild Mom Reaches Fever Pitch
Dave Grohl has been accused of engaging in an alleged 15-year affair amid his shocking announcement he fathered a child outside of his marriage.
RadarOnline.com can reveal friends of porn site creator Annalise Nielsen alleged she and the Foo Fighters frontman became romantically involved shortly after he married wife Jordyn Blum in 2003.
The sources claimed the affair between Nielsen, 40, and Grohl, 55, lasted for 15-years and continued until at least 2019. A photo of the two has additionally been uncovered on an old Instagram account connected to the 40-year-old.
Nielsen's former roommate, Tyler Ammons, who lived with her from 2015 to 2019, alleged the romance was more than just a fling.
Ammons claimed Nielsen screenshots of her intimate conversations with Grohl to their friends.
He told the Daily Mail: "I've seen plenty of text messages they shared back and forth. It was kept private but she was telling her immediate friends."
Ammons continued: "The texts were like 'I love you'. Very intimate, close things, sometimes sexual, but extremely sensual and loving. This was obviously not a one-time thing, this was an affair that had taken years.
"One day I came home from work and they were in the living room together. They were sitting on the same couch.
"She often talked about him, mentioning that he was going to bring her on tour with him. They'd known each other for 15 years before I came into the equation, so this had been going on a very long time.'
Another source close to Nielsen echoed Ammons' claims about the alleged relationship with Grohl.
Claire Wilson, a former friend of the adult film star, claimed Nielsen admitted to the alleged affair within meetings of meeting her in 2019.
Wilson said: "She leaned over and whispered the Dave Grohl part.
"She told me, 'I'm his girl.' She was very proud of it.
"At the time I was flattered she told me a secret."
While Wilson initially felt "flattered" by Nielsen sharing her alleged secret affair with her, she soon discovered it was regularly discussed topic among Nielsen's friend group when she saw alleged text messages between the pair shared by the adult film star's friends on Facebook.
Wilson said: "She talked about it so much. She did share screenshots… People openly talked about the fact that she openly talked about being his side piece.
"It was like an inside joke within the group. People would quote the lyrics and she would laugh-react. People would say, 'we know you're thinking about him.'"
A third friend of Nielsen's, Jessica Studnicky, also revealed she heard rumors of the alleged affair but did not initially think anything of them until she saw the rockstar at a car shop Nielsen ran at the time.
She said: "She had started out bragging about it in the girl group, about how she was Dave Grohl's mistress.
"Then a couple of girls who hung around her car shop said that he would come in to see her on a regular basis and he was spotted with her there.
"He was well known to be very unfaithful."
It's important to note there has been no evidence indicating Nielsen is the mother of Grohl's lovechild.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Grohl stunned fans when he announced on Instagram he fathered a child outside of his marriage.
Grohl and Blum have been married since 2003 and share three daughters together.
