Dave Grohl 'Abandoned' by Family: Cheating Foo Fighters Frontman's Daughters Delete Social Media Accounts Amid Wave of Fan Hatred Over Lovechild Confession

Dave Grohl has been "abandoned" by his wife and daughters amid his secret lovechild scandal.

Grohl stunned the music world by announcing he had become a father "outside of my marriage" to wife Jordyn Blum , and after having forged a reputation as a family man and one of the industry's "good guys".

The daughters of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl have deleted their social media accounts in the wake of his cheating scandal .

Grohl announced he cheated on Jordyn Blum, his wife of 21 years, and fathered a baby daughter with another woman in a post published on Tuesday.

Violet and Harper deleted their social media accounts rather than show support for their father who, for the first time in his career, has seen his credibility dented.

Fans turned on the frontman as "there goes my hero", a play on the lyrics to Foo Fighters' hit My Hero, began trending on social media on Tuesday night amid widespread disbelief the rocker has cheated on his wife of 21 years.

"I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her."

Grohl, who also shares daughter Ophelia Saint , 10, with Blum, announced on Instagram on Tuesday night he had fathered a love child, writing: "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage.

Grohl posted this message to Instagram confirming he has welcomed a baby daughter with a mystery woman.

"We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

He continued: "I love my wife and children and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.

But it appears Grohl hasn't just got to win over members of his close family, as some of his fanbase have been particularly vocal about his affair.

One person wrote: "There goes my hero," as a second added: "Ahh, so disappointing. Always thought he was the last 'good guy-good role model' musician."

A third ranted: "Noooo! And I thought he was the most wholesome celebrity."

And another said: "Would have never expected this from Dave Grohl. Dave Grohl cheating on his wife and having a whole a-- baby outside of his marriage was not on my f------ 2024 bingo card."