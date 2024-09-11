Dave Grohl 'Abandoned' by Family: Cheating Foo Fighters Frontman's Daughters Delete Social Media Accounts Amid Wave of Fan Hatred Over Lovechild Confession
The daughters of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl have deleted their social media accounts in the wake of his cheating scandal.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Violet, 18, and Harper, 15, deactivated their Instagram profiles on Tuesday after the rocker's legions of fans turned on him for fathering a love child with another woman.
Grohl stunned the music world by announcing he had become a father "outside of my marriage" to wife Jordyn Blum, and after having forged a reputation as a family man and one of the industry's "good guys".
Fans turned on the frontman as "there goes my hero", a play on the lyrics to Foo Fighters' hit My Hero, began trending on social media on Tuesday night amid widespread disbelief the rocker has cheated on his wife of 21 years.
Violet and Harper deleted their social media accounts rather than show support for their father who, for the first time in his career, has seen his credibility dented.
Grohl, who also shares daughter Ophelia Saint, 10, with Blum, announced on Instagram on Tuesday night he had fathered a love child, writing: "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage.
"I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her."
He continued: "I love my wife and children and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.
"We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."
But it appears Grohl hasn't just got to win over members of his close family, as some of his fanbase have been particularly vocal about his affair.
One person wrote: "There goes my hero," as a second added: "Ahh, so disappointing. Always thought he was the last 'good guy-good role model' musician."
A third ranted: "Noooo! And I thought he was the most wholesome celebrity."
And another said: "Would have never expected this from Dave Grohl. Dave Grohl cheating on his wife and having a whole a-- baby outside of his marriage was not on my f------ 2024 bingo card."
Grohl revealed how fatherhood had profoundly changed both his life and work back in 2009, the year he welcomed his second daughter.
Speaking in TIME Magazine's 10 Questions column, he said: "I used to tour nine months out of the year.
"Now I don't like being away from my kids for more than 12 days. It's changed everything that I do.
"When you have kids, you see life through different eyes. You feel love more deeply and are maybe a little more compassionate. It's inevitable that that would make its way into your songwriting."
Two years previously, during an interview with People, he spoke about how traditional rock n’ roll behavior had been replaced by far more wholesome habits.
He said: "We don't talk about how much we drank last night anymore.
"Now it's how much sleep we got, how much sleep the baby got, diaper rash, formula. We used to go on the road for three months at a time.
"It's a struggle for me to leave for even 12 days. I realized the life I always imagined beginning once the band ended has to begin now."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Grohl's reps for comment.
