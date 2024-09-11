Home > Celebrity > Dave Grohl Dave Grohl's Ex Tina Basich Laid Bare Rocker's Cheating Years Before His Lovechild Scandal — and Branded 'Rockstar Exits' the 'Worst' Source: MEGA Dave Grohl's former flame claims he cheated on her years before he welcomed a child out of wedlock. By: Perry Carpenter Sept. 11 2024, Published 11:34 a.m. ET

Dave Grohl has always been a cheater, at least according to his former flame Tina Basich. RadarOnline.com can reveal the snowboarding pioneer accused the Foo Fighters frontman of cheating on her years before he admitted to fathering a child with someone who is not his wife.

Source: Tina Basich/Instagram Tina Basich made the claims against Grohl in her 2003 memoir.

In 2003, Basich wrote about the pain she experienced when she found out Grohl was pursuing her and another woman at the same time. In her memoir Pretty Good for a Girl: The Autobiography of a Snowboarding Pioneer, Basich detailed her two-year relationship with Grohl, which ended around the same time she was sidelined from her career for months after breaking her leg.

Basich, now 55, claimed Grohl was always "busy" with his "multimillion-dollar record contracts, deadlines with record labels, music videos and press tours" – all while “trying to maintain a focus on being creative and writing music". She said: "The pressure was too much for our relationship to handle. "You can only give up so much of your heart and your career and your time and your spirit, and here I was, giving it all up for a guy and losing myself in the process."

Dave Grohl is having a child out of wedlock and announced it like a football team firing its coach lol pic.twitter.com/SAPmelF8Vl — Dan🌉 (@DanInPittsburgh) September 10, 2024 Source: X Fans quickly took to social media to drag Grohl after the lovechild news.

Basich said she didn't understand how anyone in his position could have a "normal relationship". She continued: "I don't know how anyone in his profession can have a normal relationship with a girlfriend…or two, as it turned out. I found out secondhand, through the grapevine, when it seemed like everyone else in the world knew about it but me."

The renowned athlete also confessed she was "so disappointed and p---ed" at herself "for being sucked in". Basich added: "Breakups suck. But rockstar exits are the worst." She also claimed she got nothing after their breakup and Grohl simply "dropped off the planet" following the split.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dave Grohl (@davestruestories) Source: Dave Grohl/Instagram Dave Grohl admitted to fathering a child outside of his marriage to Jordyn Blum in this Instagram post.

Basich's revelations resurfaced following Grohl's admission he fathered a baby outside of his marriage to Jordyn Blum. Grohl, who has been married to second wife Jordyn Blum, 48, since 2003, announced his indiscretion on Instagram.

The 55-year-old rocker wrote: "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. "I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness."

Source: MEGA Grohl and Blum married in 2003 – the same year Basich's book came out.

The former Nirvana drummer, who did not reveal his mistress' identity, said he and his family are "grateful" for the public's "consideration toward all the children involved" as they "move forward together". Grohl and Blum share daughters Violet Maye, 18, Harper Willow, 15, and Ophelia Saint, 10. Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

