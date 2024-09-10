Dave Grohl Sends Furious Foo Fighters Fans into 'There Goes My Hero' Chorus After Confessing to Fathering Baby Outside Marriage

Dave Grohl is getting raked over the coals on social media after publicly admitting he impregnated a woman who was not his wife.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the internet has erupted into a chorus of "there goes my hero", using Foo Fighters lyrics to express their disappointment in the band's lead singer.

The 55-year-old rocker made the stunning confession on Instagram Tuesday, writing: "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage."