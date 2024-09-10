Dave Grohl Sends Furious Foo Fighters Fans into 'There Goes My Hero' Chorus After Confessing to Fathering Baby Outside Marriage
Dave Grohl is getting raked over the coals on social media after publicly admitting he impregnated a woman who was not his wife.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the internet has erupted into a chorus of "there goes my hero", using Foo Fighters lyrics to express their disappointment in the band's lead singer.
The 55-year-old rocker made the stunning confession on Instagram Tuesday, writing: "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage."
Grohl has been married to former model Jordyn Blum since 2003. They have three children together: Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.
The musician made no mention of who he supposedly cheated on his wife with. He also did not disclose the name of his newborn as he continued: "I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her."
He added: "I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."
The Foo Fighters founder turned off comments on the post, but that didn't stop people from sounding off about the news online.
Furious fans took to social media with a flurry of memes, some taking the opportunity to crack jokes at his expense, while others lamented they'd "lost respect" for the singer.
One person wrote: "Regain trust? For having no respect for your wife? Yeah move along", and another echoed: "Aw, ffs, Dave... damn. Just damn."
Another fan roasted Grohl by posting an old photo of him with his pants apparently on fire, writing: "I had no idea Dave Grohl was a liar, but this speaks for itself."
A third person quipped: "Dave Grohl missed a trick not opening this statement with 'I've got another confession to make'", in reference to the Foo Fighters song Best of You.
In the midst of the fallout, Grohl's two eldest daughters, Violet and Harper, deleted their social media accounts, Daily Mail reported.
Grohl previously admitted his marriage to ex Jennifer Youngblood fell apart in 1997 because he was unfaithful. He told The Guardian he'd long had a tendency to gravitate toward "chaos", but said he "always craved stability".
He said in the interview, which took place Before Harper and Ophelia were born, that Jordyn and Violet were the "anchors that keep me from completely disappearing."
