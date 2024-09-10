Casey Anthony's Married Lover Facing Accusations of Trying to Hook Up With Other Women — After 'Tot Mom' Moved States For Him

Casey Anthony apparently isn't the only "other woman" in her relationship with a married man.

RadarOnline.com can reveal two women came forward and claimed Anthony's married lover, Tyson Ray Rhodes, has been using popular dating app Hinge to hook-up with other women.

Earlier this year, Anthony, 38, moved from Florida to Tennessee to be closer to 48-year-old Rhodes, who reportedly ended his 22-year marriage to be with her.