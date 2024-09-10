Casey Anthony's Married Lover Facing Accusations of Trying to Hook Up With Other Women — After 'Tot Mom' Moved States For Him
Casey Anthony apparently isn't the only "other woman" in her relationship with a married man.
RadarOnline.com can reveal two women came forward and claimed Anthony's married lover, Tyson Ray Rhodes, has been using popular dating app Hinge to hook-up with other women.
Earlier this year, Anthony, 38, moved from Florida to Tennessee to be closer to 48-year-old Rhodes, who reportedly ended his 22-year marriage to be with her.
Rhodes' Hinge profile reportedly listed his relationship status as single and looking for love, according to the Post. Screenshots between Rhodes and his Hinge matches revealed he was aware of his affair with Anthony making headlines.
In one exchange, a woman asked: "Did you know you’re in The New York Post for dating Casey Anthony?"
He replied: "Yep."
After Anthony's lover confessed his backstory, the woman refused to go out with him.
A second woman alleged Rhodes told her he was divorced, though sources claim he's still legally married to his wife, whom he shares two adult sons with.
Rhodes appeared to carry on conversations with both women for some time, with some messages exchanged as recently as last week.
One of the women said: "So he's still married and he is dating Casey Anthony on the side, but he's still on dating apps. I’m not just a 'no', I’m a 'h--- no'. He is absolutely not the right guy for me."
Anthony has been romantically linked to Rhodes since January. The pair reportedly met at a gym in South Florida.
Rhodes recently moved with his two sons from Florida to Tennessee – and Anthony followed.
Following his move, Rhodes told his wife he wanted a divorce. Family sources claimed the news "blindsided" her.
Despite dropping the bombshell of his wife of over two decades, insiders claimed he's yet to actually file paperwork to legally end the marriage.
Meanwhile, Anthony is said to have rented a luxury apartment in Tennessee, which the two have been spotted. They've also been seen out and about golfing and hitting up the gym.
A friend of Anthony's said: "She sees potential in him. She wants to see where this goes."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, then-21-year-old Anthony was accused of murdering her three-year-old daughter Caylee in 2008.
In 2011, a jury found Anthony not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter of a child and aggravated child abuse. She was found guilty on four counts of providing false statements to law enforcement.
The shocking verdict sparked national outrage. She was sentenced to one consecutive year for each misdemeanor charge and was fined $1,000 for each charge; however, because Anthony had been in custody since 2008, she had 1000 days of time served credited toward her sentence and she was subsequently released 10-days after her sentencing trial.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.