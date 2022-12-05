Monster Mom Casey Anthony Not Telling Truth That Her Dad Killed Caylee, Lie Detector Expert Alleges
Monster mom Casey Anthony's stunning accusation that her father, George, murdered her two-year-old daughter, Caylee, and she herself never harmed the child are bald-faced lies, according to a bombshell lie detector test, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In an attempt to scrub her evil image, Casey gave a first-ever interview about the horrific 2008 murder of her little girl in a Peacock network documentary.
Analyst Mike Sylvestre ran her claims through his DecepTech machine that detects false statements by the amount of stress in the voice and he found the 36-year-old acquitted killer isn't telling the truth — just as she repeatedly did with police when her daughter went missing.
He analyzed a recording of Casey stating, "The only person in this world that matters to me still is my daughter. But I'm still defending the fact that I didn't hurt her."
Sylvestre said the thick lines on the test graph indicate: "The entire statement by Casey was a lie! When she stated, 'I didn't hurt her,' her stress levels maxed out." According to him, "She's clearly lying."
In the Peacock documentary, Casey told investigators she was napping one day with the child and "was asleep fo a while" before she was "[awakened] by [her dad] shaking me and asking me where Caylee was.
"[It] didn't make sense because I looked next to me and that's where she was [supposed to be]."
Casey claimed she frantically searched the house — and then outside it — until ultimately discovering her dad with Caylee's limp body.
"I came back around towards the front porch, he's standing there with her, she's soaking wet. I can see him standing there with her in his arms and handing her to me and telling me that it's my fault.
"He didn't rush to call 911 [and] he wasn't trying to resuscitate her. I just collapsed with her in my arms. She was heavy. She was cold."
According to testimony at her Orlando, Florida, trial, Casey showed up at her family home in the summer of 2008 without Caylee — despite leaving with the little girl 31 days before. She told cops she'd left the girl with a nanny, who kidnapped the tyke.
Police found the nanny didn't exist and Caylee's remains were discovered six months later in a plastic garbage bag in a swampy area blocks from the Anthony home.
Prosecutors claimed Casey had gotten fed up with being a mom and drugged her daughter with chloroform before murdering her and putting her body in the trunk of her car, which had a stench of rotting flesh.
But her lawyer claimed Caylee accidentally drowned in the family's backyard above-ground swimming pool and grandpa George covered it up by burying her in the woods.
Despite the defense's lack of any evidence for claims George had abused Casey and the child had drowned, the jury found the accused mother not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and aggravated manslaughter after deliberating for 10 hours and 40 minutes.
However, story-changing Casey was found guilty on four misdemeanor counts, including lying to police. She was sentenced to four years in jail with credit for time served. She's told Peacock investigators that she believes George killed her daughter to cover up the sexual abuse he was allegedly inflicting on Caylee.
"I know what he did to me and that was my fear," Anthony said for the sit-down. "I had one job — to keep her safe."
She also described how George sexually abused her throughout her youth, claiming her father would at times hold a pillow over her face as she sated his twisted lust.
"He smothered me several times," Casey insisted. "At night I had to be daddy's special little girl."
Throughout the trial — and to date — George denied any involvement in Caylee's death or helping his daughter cover it up.
The retired cop hasn't broken his silence regarding Casey's new tale, which is a retelling of her old claims.