Monster Mom Casey Anthony Not Telling Truth That Her Dad Killed Caylee, Lie Detector Expert Alleges

In an attempt to scrub her evil image, Casey gave a first-ever interview about the horrific 2008 murder of her little girl in a Peacock network documentary.

Analyst Mike Sylvestre ran her claims through his DecepTech machine that detects false statements by the amount of stress in the voice and he found the 36-year-old acquitted killer isn't telling the truth — just as she repeatedly did with police when her daughter went missing.