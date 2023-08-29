Casey Anthony's Father Accused of Refusing to Pay Credit Card Bill Months After His Daughter Blamed Him for Caylee's Death

The father of “America’s most-hated mom” Casey Anthony was slapped with a lawsuit in Florida for failing to pay a credit card bill, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

George Anthony, 71, was recently served with the legal document that seeks to collect $961.07 for an unpaid Capitol One credit card, plus costs “the court may deem just and proper,” according to court papers filed in Orange County Ninth Circuit Court.

“Defendant has failed to pay for said benefit and Defendant has therefore been unjustly enriched,” the lawsuit charged.