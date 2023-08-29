Casey Anthony's Father Accused of Refusing to Pay Credit Card Bill Months After His Daughter Blamed Him for Caylee's Death
The father of “America’s most-hated mom” Casey Anthony was slapped with a lawsuit in Florida for failing to pay a credit card bill, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
George Anthony, 71, was recently served with the legal document that seeks to collect $961.07 for an unpaid Capitol One credit card, plus costs “the court may deem just and proper,” according to court papers filed in Orange County Ninth Circuit Court.
“Defendant has failed to pay for said benefit and Defendant has therefore been unjustly enriched,” the lawsuit charged.
While his daughter Casey earned headlines after dodging a murder conviction in the death of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee in 2008, George earned a notorious reputation for suffering financial mishaps.
As RadarOnlnine.com previously reported, George and his loyal wife Cindy, narrowly avoided foreclosure multiple times after he failed to make payments on a six-figure loan for the home where their granddaughter was last seen alive.
He was on the verge of losing his home after failing to make payments on a $19,898.75 outstanding bill after taking out a $25,000 mortgage.
The embattled dad made headlines last year when his estranged daughter Casey, now 36, appeared in Peacock’s three-part limited docuseries Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, to claim her daughter was allegedly abused by her father.
“He’s outraged and appalled,” an insider told People. "It wasn't true in 2011, and it's not true now. He denies it all and will continue to deny it all until his final breath."
Caylee was reported missing by her grandmother on July 15 — after Casey refused to reveal where the child had been for weeks.
The massive search for Caylee made national headlines and exposed Casey’s shamelessly carefree attitude toward the disappearance of her only child.
Casey, then 22, was eventually charged with her daughter’s murder in a sensational trial where her renowned defense attorney Jose Baez accused the grandfather of hiding Caylee’s body after she drowned in a pool.