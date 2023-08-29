Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Casey Anthony
Exclusive

Casey Anthony's Father Accused of Refusing to Pay Credit Card Bill Months After His Daughter Blamed Him for Caylee's Death

casey anthony father mega pp
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 29 2023, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

The father of “America’s most-hated mom” Casey Anthony was slapped with a lawsuit in Florida for failing to pay a credit card bill, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

George Anthony, 71, was recently served with the legal document that seeks to collect $961.07 for an unpaid Capitol One credit card, plus costs “the court may deem just and proper,” according to court papers filed in Orange County Ninth Circuit Court.

“Defendant has failed to pay for said benefit and Defendant has therefore been unjustly enriched,” the lawsuit charged.

Article continues below advertisement
casey anthony father mega
Source: MEGA

George Anthony was slammed with a lawsuit for failing to pay his credit card bill.

While his daughter Casey earned headlines after dodging a murder conviction in the death of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee in 2008, George earned a notorious reputation for suffering financial mishaps.

As RadarOnlnine.com previously reported, George and his loyal wife Cindy, narrowly avoided foreclosure multiple times after he failed to make payments on a six-figure loan for the home where their granddaughter was last seen alive.

He was on the verge of losing his home after failing to make payments on a $19,898.75 outstanding bill after taking out a $25,000 mortgage.

Article continues below advertisement
casey anthony mega jpg
Source: MEGA

Casey Anthony has been estranged from her parents since her daughter vanished in 2008.

The embattled dad made headlines last year when his estranged daughter Casey, now 36, appeared in Peacock’s three-part limited docuseries Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, to claim her daughter was allegedly abused by her father.

“He’s outraged and appalled,” an insider told People. "It wasn't true in 2011, and it's not true now. He denies it all and will continue to deny it all until his final breath."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free

MORE ON:
Casey Anthony
Article continues below advertisement
casey anthony mega
Source: MEGA

Casey Anthony has long accused her father of abusing her murdered daughter Caylee.

Caylee was reported missing by her grandmother on July 15 — after Casey refused to reveal where the child had been for weeks.

The massive search for Caylee made national headlines and exposed Casey’s shamelessly carefree attitude toward the disappearance of her only child.

Casey, then 22, was eventually charged with her daughter’s murder in a sensational trial where her renowned defense attorney Jose Baez accused the grandfather of hiding Caylee’s body after she drowned in a pool.

Article continues below advertisement
caseyyy
Source: MEGA

Casey Anthony was acquitted of murdering Caylee in a sensational trial.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.