Exposed: Casey Anthony's Secret Life In The Years After Being Acquitted For Daughter Caylee's Death
Casey Anthony kept a low profile in the years after being acquitted for her daughter Caylee's death, thrusting herself back into the limelight with a new Peacock docuseries featuring bombshell claims against her father, George Anthony.
RadarOnline.com can confirm she launched a new professional venture leading up to her televised interview.
Casey first made international headlines in 2008 after the disappearance of her 2-year-old daughter. Six months later, Caylee's remains were discovered in a wooded area near the family home, leading to one of the biggest trials to date.
After hours of deliberations, Casey was found not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter and aggravated child abuse in 2011. She was, however, convicted on four counts of providing false information to law enforcement.
Two weeks later, the woman dubbed "the most hated woman in America" walked free.
RadarOnline.com can confirm that state records showed in January 2021 that Casey had recently filed paperwork to open her own private investigation company, Case Research & Consulting Services LLC, featuring the West Palm Beach address of Patrick McKenna, one of the lead members of her defense team.
Rumors swirled that she was looking to investigate her daughter's death, which were later debunked by sources close to Casey. "That's a closed chapter in her life," an insider told PEOPLE. "She's not starting a company to get answers about Caylee."
"She knows what it's like to be accused of something that she didn't do," the source alleged. "She wants to help other wrongfully accused people, especially women, and help them get justice."
RadarOnline.com also exclusively learned Casey had plans to pursue a reality show about her life today, claiming the title being mentioned was Casey Moving Forward.
It's now been more than a decade since the trial gripped the nation and one of the male jurors spoke out about how his decision to acquit Anthony still haunted him 10 years later.
This month, Peacock announced the premiere of its limited series, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, set to air on November 29, 2022.
A preview showed Casey blaming her father for the death of her daughter, Caylee, years after accusing George of sexually abusing her when she was a child, in addition to claims he disposed of Caylee's body — the latter two he vehemently denied in court.
George has yet to speak out amid her latest shocking claims.