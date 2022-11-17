Exposed: Casey Anthony's Secret Life In The Years After Being Acquitted For Daughter Caylee's Death

Casey first made international headlines in 2008 after the disappearance of her 2-year-old daughter. Six months later, Caylee's remains were discovered in a wooded area near the family home, leading to one of the biggest trials to date.

After hours of deliberations, Casey was found not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter and aggravated child abuse in 2011. She was, however, convicted on four counts of providing false information to law enforcement.

Two weeks later, the woman dubbed "the most hated woman in America" walked free.