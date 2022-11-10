Peacock Stays Silent Over Casey Anthony Docuseries Backlash After Subscribers Threaten To Cancel Memberships

As this outlet exclusively reported, angry Peacock subscribers are threatening to cancel their subscriptions, calling for a boycott of the paid streaming service after it released its first trailer for the upcoming docuseries Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies on Tuesday.

Not only is Peacock failing to respond to its pissed-off members and media requests, but it's also refusing to comment on the boycott — signifying the money it will make on the three-part series might outweigh losing a few irate customers.