Monster Mom Casey Anthony Spotted Shopping For Children's Toys At Disney World
Casey Anthony was spotted browsing the children's gifts section at a shop in Disney World, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Friday's sighting of Anthony, 37, at the Happiest Place on Earth came just five months after she was slammed over her controversial documentary series Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies.
The 37-year-old appeared not to care if she was noticed while she browsed the gift shop's selection; however, it wasn't Anthony being at Disney World that shocked guests, but rather what she was shopping for.
While the store offered a variety of gifts and tourist trinkets for all ages, Anthony was browsing the children's section.
According to TMZ, Anthony was seen scoping out cheerful plush toys, which looked to be marketed for toddlers. She didn't try to hide her face from fellow guests who easily recognized her, either.
Anthony wore blue jeans, an aqua t-shirt, and a pair of high-top Converse for her fun-filled day at the park. After she checked out the kid's section, she was seen in the more adult-friendly area, Epcot.
Anthony looked less enthused to be in the thick of the crowd when a fellow visitor snapped a candid picture of her. Anthony was in the Japan section of Epcot — and she gave a hard side-eye to the photographer.
She donned an oversized sun hat — and while it helped protect her from the Florida sunshine, it failed to conceal her identity from the much older crowd of Disney patrons.
In December 2008, not too far from where Anthony spent her Friday, the remains of her two-year-old daughter Caylee were discovered. Caylee was last seen six months before the gruesome discovery — and her mother was accused of her murder.
While critics saw the case as open and shut, Anthony was only found guilty of lying to police — and she was famously acquitted of the murder.