Never Forget or Already Forgotten? Students Struggle with Basic 9/11 Facts 23 Years After History's Most Devastating Terror Attack on U.S. Soil

The heartbreaking motto for Sept. 11 is “Never Forget,” but it seems some students in Florida may have already forgotten about the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The state's governor, Ron Desantis, signed a 2023 state law, which had the goal of providing students with at least 45 minutes of instruction every year about 9/11. This law took effect for the 2023-2024 school year, with many social studies teachers opting to set aside Sept. 11 as the day to teach the material.