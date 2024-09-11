Madonna Dragged Into Dave Grohl's Lovechild Scandal as His Mom's Shocking Warning About Sex-Obsessed Females Surfaces: 'I Did Worry About Women…'

Dave Grohl has admitted to cheating on his wife of 21 years and fathering a secret lovechild outside of marriage.

And now RadarOnline.com can reveal Madonna has been dragged into the scandal after an interview with the Foo Fighters frontman's mother resurfaced amid the controversy.

Virginia Grohl, who passed away in 2022, said in 2017: "I did worry about women. It's so embarrassing, but my biggest fear was that Madonna would snatch him up."