Madonna Dragged Into Dave Grohl's Lovechild Scandal as His Mom's Shocking Warning About Sex-Obsessed Females Surfaces: 'I Did Worry About Women…'

Madonna has now been dragged into Dave Grohl's secret lovechild scandal.

By:

Sept. 11 2024, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

Dave Grohl has admitted to cheating on his wife of 21 years and fathering a secret lovechild outside of marriage.

And now RadarOnline.com can reveal Madonna has been dragged into the scandal after an interview with the Foo Fighters frontman's mother resurfaced amid the controversy.

Virginia Grohl, who passed away in 2022, said in 2017: "I did worry about women. It's so embarrassing, but my biggest fear was that Madonna would snatch him up."

Source: MEGA

Grohl's mother once said she was scared Madonna might "snatch up" her rockstar son.

Grohl's mother also discussed her superstar son, now 55, during her sit-down with The Guardian seven years ago. She called him the "nicest man in rock", a "steady husband" and a "superdad" to his and wife Jordyn Blum's three daughters.

She said: "He makes their breakfast, he packs their lunch, and then he goes to the studio. He really is as nice as everyone says."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Grohl's mother's 2017 interview – and her remarks about Madonna, now 66 – resurfaced after the former Nirvana drummer announced he has welcomed a baby daughter with a mystery woman who is not his wife.

He made the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday, saying: "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage.

"I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her."

Grohl revealed he has fathered a lovechild outside his marriage in this post shared to Instagram on Tuesday.

The Foo Fighters star continued: "I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.

"We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

But Grohl – who shares daughters Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10, with his jilted wife of 21 years – faced immediate backlash over the secret lovechild scandal.

Many Foo Fighters fans, while alluding to a line from the band's hit song My Hero, responded: "There goes my hero."

Source: MEGA

Grohl and his wife Jordyn Blum tied the knot in 2003 and have welcomed three daughters during their 21-year marriage.

Another said: "You can't even trust bloody Dave Grohl. I give up."

A third fan wrote: "Why do I feel personally betrayed by Dave Grohl?"

Grohl and Blum, 48, first met in 2001 at the Sunset Marquis Whiskey Bar on Hollywood's famous Sunset Strip. The couple married in September 2003 and later welcomed their first child, Violet, in 2006.

The rocker, during an interview with Time in 2012, said his wife and three daughters "changed everything I do" and made him "a little more compassionate".

Source: MEGA

Grohl and Blum pose on the red carpet with their daughters Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.

He told the outlet: "It's changed everything that I do. When you have kids, you see life through different eyes. You feel love more deeply and are maybe a little more compassionate.

"It's inevitable that that would make its way into your songwriting."

Source: MEGA

Grohl and Blum pictured together at Wimbledon just three months before the Foo Fighters frontman announced his newborn lovechild.

Grohl was previously married to Jennifer Youngblood from 1994 to 1997. The couple split after just three years after the musician was accused of cheating.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Grohl's team for comment.

