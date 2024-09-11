Fans Mercilessly Troll Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Over Ring Camera Scandal — After Couple Finalize Divorce in Wake of Bitter Custody Fight
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are officially done.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Game of Thrones star and the Cake by the Ocean crooner finally settled their contentious divorce on August 9.
But while the exact terms of their split may be unclear, one thing is certain – the couple's infamous Ring camera drama is taking center stage with fans.
On Tuesday, TMZ announced Jonas and Turner were officially divorced one year after he pulled the plug on their four-year marriage after witnessing Turner "saying some not-so-nice things" about him on their Ring camera.
A source downplayed the ring camera footage to US Weekly.
The insider said: "It wasn't anything more than that. But that was the final straw."
While no one may ever know exactly what Turner said on the Ring camera, it was enough for Jonas to file to end their marriage.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Jonas' team tried to portray Turner as an absent parent after their split. When that failed, they turned to claims about the Ring camera footage.
But fans had already decided whose side they were on – and it wasn't Jonas'.
One person wrote on X at the time: "So these men are basically spying on their wives. Gross."
Another said: "Maybe this is some kind of weird Christian guilt over getting a divorce? Like he has to convince himself and everyone else that she's terrible and he had no choice so that he can feel less guilty about violating his principles? It's very weird behavior. He should shut up."
A third dragged another pop star into the drama, saying: "He's trying the old school Timberlake drag my ex down to build myself up.
"But 22 years later it doesn't work anymore. Everyone understands who 'sources' are and that he's just running around attacking the mother of his children to look good. It's like he hired PR from 2001."
Quickly after Jonas "blindsided" Turner with divorce papers, she came out and claimed the real catalyst was a fight on his 34th birthday on August 15, 2023.
Regardless of what really led to their split, it quickly turned ugly as they failed to reach a temporary custody agreement for their two daughters, Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2.
Things got so bad between them that Turner filed a child abduction claim against Jonas – though she later asked the judge to dismiss it in January of this year.
Jonas, 35, and Turner, 28, first linked in 2016. They then got engaged in 2017 and had a shotgun wedding in May 2019. A month later, they held a proper wedding in France.
Jonas seemingly celebrated his newly single status by belting out U2's I Still Haven't Found What I’m Looking For during the Jonas Brothers' show at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, according to a video posted on TikTok.
Turner has since moved on with Peregrine Pearson, 29, the oldest son and heir to Michael Pearson, the fourth Viscount Cowdray.
Since their split, Jonas has sparked romance rumors with a bevy of beauties – including Demi Moore, 61.
