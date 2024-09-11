Elon Musk Sparks Swifties Backlash by Offering to 'Give' Taylor Swift a Child Hours After She Endorsed Kamala Harris With 'Childless Cat Lady' Post
Elon Musk is no match for Taylor Swift.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the tech billionaire offered to "give" the superstar a child after she endorsed Kamala Harris for president following Tuesday night's debate.
Musk, 53, tweeted: "Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life."
But Musk's "creepy" comment did not amuse Swift's fans, and Swifties across the country rushed to X to lambast the SpaceX and Tesla founder over the "weird" remark.
One fan of the Love Story singer wrote: "On learning Taylor Swift has endorsed Kamala Harris, Elon Musk confirms he really is a creepy weirdo."
Another added: "This might genuinely be the worst thing he has ever tweeted. Just a disgusting pig with zero respect for women."
A third person said: "You are creepy and weird. This s--- is creepy man."
Yet another X user responded: "Dude. Don't you have people who are supposed to stop you from doing s--- like this? You're a zillionaire.
"If not, just hire me and I'll slap your f---ing phone out of your hand every time you try and tweet some zinger that makes you look cringey af."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Musk – who is already a father to 12 children – posted his "creepy" and "weird" comments about Swift after she officially endorsed Harris, 59, and Tim Walz, 60, for president and vice president.
The 34-year-old pop star took to Instagram to announce her endorsement almost immediately after Harris and Donald Trump's first presidential debate came to a close in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.
She said: "Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight.
"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I'm voting for Kamala Harris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."
The Folklore singer, who is dating NFL star Travis Kelce, also 34, continued: "I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.
"I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate Tim Walz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades."
Swift also targeted Trump, 78, in her post-debate Instagram post and slammed the AI-generated images he shared to Truth Social to make it seem as if she endorsed him for the 2024 presidency.
The Anti-Hero songstress said: "Recently I was made aware that AI of 'me' falsely endorsing Donald Trump's presidential run was posted to his site.
"It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter."
Swift added: "The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth."
She then ended her post, writing: "With love and hope, Taylor Swift Childless Cat Lady."
