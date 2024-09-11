Elon Musk Sparks Swifties Backlash by Offering to 'Give' Taylor Swift a Child Hours After She Endorsed Kamala Harris With 'Childless Cat Lady' Post

But Musk's "creepy" comment did not amuse Swift's fans, and Swifties across the country rushed to X to lambast the SpaceX and Tesla founder over the "weird" remark.

One fan of the Love Story singer wrote: "On learning Taylor Swift has endorsed Kamala Harris, Elon Musk confirms he really is a creepy weirdo."

Another added: "This might genuinely be the worst thing he has ever tweeted. Just a disgusting pig with zero respect for women."