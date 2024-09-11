Debate Takes a Weird Turn as Trump Rants About Immigrants 'Eating Pets' After Accusing Harris of Supporting 'Baby Executions'

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris came out swinging in their first-ever presidential debate, but things took a bizarre turn as the former president ranted about immigrants "eating pets" and Democrats supporting "baby executions".

RadarOnline.com can reveal the GOP candidate doubled down on his baseless claims that Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, were in favor of abortions in the "ninth month" of pregnancy.

Harris, 59, laughed and shook her head as Trump, 78, said: "They even have — and you can look at the governor of West Virginia, the previous governor of West Virginia... He said the baby will be born, and we will decide what to do with the baby. In other words, we will execute the baby."