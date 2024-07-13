Morning Show Wars: ‘Good Morning America’ Slender Lead Over NBC Rival ‘TODAY’ Show at Risk — ‘Could be the end of GMA Ruling the Roost’
Good Morning America's main anchors have been MIA — and sources say it's making the program risk its paper-thin lead over the Today show, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Familiar faces including George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts were said to be no-shows during parts of June. Sources said the absentee anchors were leaving ABC in the lurch and in danger of losing precious advertising dollars.
“Good Morning America has been the top-rated morning news program since 2012, but they are now holding on to that lead over Today by the skin of their teeth," an insider spilled.
Stephanopolous and Roberts have anchored the morning talk show together for more than two decades.
"The absences of George and Robin have good explanations — but if people tune into GMA to see them and they are gone at the same time, there's a fear viewers will change the channel," the source added.
Rating numbers showed that GMA holds a slender lead over its NBC rival, averaging 2.6 million viewers compared to Today's 2.5 million.
Stephanopoulos, 63, missed a week of shows last month, and when he returned to the air June 24, he didn’t explain his absence, according to the tipster. But his actress wife, Ali Wentworth, revealed that George’s preacher pop, Robert, who officiated at their 2001 wedding, died on June 19 at age 89.
George was off the air again on June 26 — and so was Roberts, which left GMA’s cupboard bare of its standard anchor talent. The pair was replaced with temp hosts Gio Benitez, Rebecca Jarvis, and Linsey Davis.
Meanwhile, insiders noted that 63-year-old Roberts was off on a working vacation, visiting Europe with her wife, Amber Laign.
“Producers understand the anchors have their own lives outside work,” a source explained, “But it could be the end of GMA ruling the roost."
"Advertising dollars could fly out the door if their main attractions aren’t in front of the camera! They’re not running scared, but they are realists,” the tipster claimed.