Gio Benitez’s Husband’s Thirst Traps Caused Issues With 'Good Morning America' Execs: Sources

tommy gio ig pp
By:

May 28 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

TV hunk Gio Benitez was recently named GMA weekend host— but sources claimed his equally handsome husband Tommy DiDario’s half-naked photos on social media caused a stir with execs before the decision was announced, RadarOnline.com has learned.

An insider said, “How do you tell your model husband to put some clothes on and stop posting thirst trap pictures when that’s what he does for a living?”

gio tommy gio ig
The source said before Gio was named weekend host, “Gio loves his sexy husband, but ABC execs aren’t so smitten. After the cheating scandal with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, the last thing the show needs is another X-rated drama!”

Benitez and DiDario became engaged in 2015 and were married in 2016.

gio abcnews
Back in April, DiDario posted a heartfelt tribute to his husband. He wrote, “We moved in together after 3 weeks of meeting. We got engaged 8 months later in Paris. And then we got married 6 months later surrounded by friends and family in a beautiful old avocado grove. Life is too short to not take chances. Happy 7 year wedding anniversary, @GioBenitez.”

tommy ig
On Valentine’s Day, he posted a photo of them together captioned, “Thanks for indulging my love for scary movies, getting me addicted to a nightly square of dark chocolate, not getting mad that I have a crush on @jlo and for letting me go to town on a dance floor with any willing participant worthy of a #DancingWithTheStars performance. Lucky to call you my Valentine today and the other 364 days of the year.”

tommy gio
Benitez has worked for ABC News for over 10 years.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, TJ and Amy have been out of work since leaving Good Morning America in January. Sources revealed the two have been shopping around a talk show with them as co-hosts.

However, an insider claimed the major networks were not interested in the pitch.

