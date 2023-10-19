'GMA' Staffers Furious Over Decision to Exit Times Square Studio
Good Morning America will be relocating to a new filming location and insiders claim staffers are miffed about leaving behind their cherished Times Square Studios.
Network employees are set to take over New York's Hudson Square neighborhood, where Disney, their parent company, have plans to inhabit a 1 million-square-foot-plus office tower. They have been in their current high-profile location since 1999.
RadarOnline.com has learned that some insiders fear the change may cause the show to lose its devoted fans who line up outside the window to watch Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, and George Stephanopoulos in real-time, according to a report.
GMA averaged 3.15 million viewers for its most recent season, which wrapped last month. It has been a regular morning show fixture, having first debuted in November 1975.
In order to make the swap "to this very expensive building," execs want GMA to give up the Times Square Studios lease, but some think it might not be the best move.
"It may be in the basement! The talent and producers are not happy about it [and] it leaves advantage to Today," a source told Page Six. Today is known for having anchors chatting with people walking by at NBC's headquarters in midtown Manhattan.
Meanwhile, other insiders said that ABC execs have more important matters to focus on for the time being as they are not set to relocate to their new 22-story HQ until 2025, adding, "It's the news business. Everyones focused more on tomorrow than next month."
- ‘GMA’ Producers Scouting Replacements For TJ & Amy, Carson Daly Or Jenna Bush Hager At Top Of Dream List: Sources
- 'GMA' Execs Eying Ryan Seacrest For Anchor Gig To Clean Up TJ Holmes & Amy Robach Mess
- 'GMA' Execs Looking To Poach 'Today' Show Stars As Potential Replacements For TJ Holmes & Amy Robach: Sources
"It's exciting that Disney is investing in a new state-of-the-art building, which will be great for the show," one tipster shared about the downtown move which will put producers, talent, and staff under one roof.
They currently use both the Times Square Studios and offices on the Upper West Side.
"Good Morning America is defined by the strength of our team in front of and behind the camera, quality of our reporting, and the long, trusted relationship with our viewers. Moving all ABC News teams to our new state-of-the-art building was a strategic decision that will allow for more collaboration and innovation," an ABC News spokesperson shared in a statement about the matter.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Rumors are swirling that ABC News president Kim Godwin "tried to fight" the relocation before a town hall meeting next month, where it's believed she may address the move now that it's coming to fruition.