Donald Trump Exclusive Don't Mess With Taylor!: Desperate Trump 'Risking Legal Action' by Posting Deepfakes of Swift, Harris and His Pal Musk to 'Con Voters'

Donald Trump could be facing some very bad blood with pop superstar Taylor Swift – after desperately posting a faked photo of the singer endorsing him for US president. RadarOnline.com can reveal along with Swift, Trump also uploaded a string of AI-generated deepfake photos that cheekily featured Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and his X CEO pal Elon Musk.

Source: MEGA A source told RadarOnline.com Trump could be facing more legal woes after posting several deepfakes.

His posts will obviously enrage Swift and Harris – and a source has now told us the former president, 78, could "face legal action" if he doesn't stop posting the bogus images.

Source: MEGA The former president posted an AI generated photo of pop superstar Taylor Swift endorsing him for president.

The insider added: "Trump is – yet again – playing with fire. Reposting lies are still lies. "And given his history of legal issues over how he has influenced voters, he's mad doing this."

Source: MEGA Earlier this month, Trump alleged Kamala Harris used a photo created by AI to show a vast crowd at a rally.

The source went on: "Taylor and Harris and anyone else he posts deepfakes of are well within their rights to launch legal action against him as it is misrepresenting them and their fans. "It may seem like a funny stunt, but as with most things Trump does, this could end in disaster for him and his campaign. He's basically trying to con gullible voters."

Source: MEGA Trump also posted a fake video of himself and Elon Musk dancing.

Trump posted the first fake photo on X Sunday morning featuring the back of Harris, 59, in a red-tinted depiction of Chicago's United Center with a communist flag flying in the background. The image also featured the Democratic nominee in a red suit standing in front of military officers.

Trump later took to his Truth Social app where he posted a photo of Swift, 34, dressed as Uncle Sam, writing: "Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump!" The post included photos of several young women wearing shirts emblazoned with the message 'Swifties for Trump'.

Source: REALDONALDTRUMP/TRUTHSOCIAL Trump uploaded a fake picture of the singer dressed as Uncle Sam and endorsing him for president.

Trump captioned the photo: "I accept!" Swift has yet to officially declare who she will endorse in the upcoming election. The superstar is currently on the UK leg of her Eras Tour and batteling terrible weather as she performss at London's Wembley Arena.

During the 2020 election, Swift openly supported Joe Biden and Harris – adding Trump was "stoking the fires of white supremacy". The posts come days after Trump shared an AI-generated video of himself and Musk – who has already declared his support for Trump – dancing.

Source: REALDONALDTRUMP/TRUTHSOCIAL Trump posted a photo featuring the back of Harris in a communist depiction of Chicago's United Center.

Officials have expressed concern over the rise of AI and how it may impact the election process. Those digging into the matter have been saying for years the technology would "make it easier to create disinformation campaigns".

One of those attempts happened last week when Trump attempted to claim a genuine image of a Harris campaign rally was artificially created – even despite being well documented. The Republican presidential nominee is not the only government official to get exposed for using AI.

Source: REALDONALDTRUMP/TRUTHSOCIAL In addition to the picture of Swift, Trump also posted several photos of young women with shirts reading "Swifties for Trump".

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was flagged for using an AI-generated image during his failed bid to seize the GOP nomination this election cycle. The Florida governor's team released a fake photo of Trump hugging Dr. Anthony Fauci, who was the target of many Republican attacks during the coronavirus pandemic.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Swift's team for comment. Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

