Harry's 'American Dream Is Dead': Frozen-Out Prince's Former Best Pal Brands Him an 'Angry Boy' — as His Flop Faux-Royal Tour Ends in Mockery
Prince Harry fled the UK in search of the American dream, and he thought he had found it with a mansion, talk show spots and an ex-actress wife.
But now RadarOnline.com can reveal the struggling former royal is said to be regretting his decision – with one of the former pals he froze out when he quit Britain branding him an "angry man" whose life so far "hasn't turned out the way he wanted".
The former friend said: "I think he misses being over here in Britain desperately and wants to be admired more.
"Anyone who knows him feels he'd rather be top of the pops here with everyone loving him, as they do with William and Kate."
Another friend, who claims to have known the Duke of Sussex since their teenage years, also said Harry is missing his old life in England after ditching his royal duties for California with wife Meghan Markle in January 2020.
The insider said: "He has ended up isolated from his family and most of his old mates, in an environment where your friendships are not like the ones you forged as a young man.
"He used to love a night out in the pub and hanging out in the country with friends."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Harry and Meghan landed in crime-ridden Colombia last week – after complaining the United Kingdom was "too dangerous" for them and their children Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3.
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams ridiculed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for visiting Colombia after their remarks about England. He called the move "absurd" and described the optics around such a trip as "disastrous".
Fitzwilliams said: "It's certainly been a success as they see it. It has highlighted the Sussexes' profile, which was pivotal for them.
"The problem is the disastrous optics of saying Britain is 'too dangerous' to visit and going to Colombia, which is notorious for its high levels of crime.
"This is absurd, the fact that Harry is involved in a battle with the Home Office over levels of security which he may win, does not alter the fact that he reportedly preferred a hotel to Buckingham Palace when he was last in Britain. It doesn't make any sense."
- Harry and Meghan's Assassination Fright: Scared Sussexes Being Shielded From Shooters' Bullets By Presidential 'Ballistic Briefcase' — 'It's Like a 007 Gadget'
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Using Colombia Trip for 'Self-Promotion'
- Harry and Meghan 'Now Totally Frozen Out of Royal Family': Rogue Royal's Dad King Charles 'Refusing to Talk to Son and Snubbing His Ex-Actress Wife'
Harry, who also visited Nigeria with Markle earlier this year, called the United Kingdom "dangerous" during an interview for the documentary Tabloids on Trial.
According to the renegade prince, he "won't bring (his) wife back to this country" due to the allegedly high crime-rate.
Prince Harry said: "It's still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read.
"And whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It's one of the reasons why I won't bring my wife back to this country."
Harry and Meghan's four-day trip to Colombia also came just after their chief of staff abruptly quit after only three months on the job – marking the 19th employee to ditch the pair since their move from Buckingham Palace to Montecito, California four years ago.
An insider, two days before Harry and Meghan arrived in Colombia on August 15, confirmed: "Josh Kettler is no longer working for them."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Harry and Meghan's reps for comment.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.