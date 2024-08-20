Harry's 'American Dream Is Dead': Frozen-Out Prince's Former Best Pal Brands Him an 'Angry Boy' — as His Flop Faux-Royal Tour Ends in Mockery

Prince Harry fled the UK in search of the American dream, and he thought he had found it with a mansion, talk show spots and an ex-actress wife.

But now RadarOnline.com can reveal the struggling former royal is said to be regretting his decision – with one of the former pals he froze out when he quit Britain branding him an "angry man" whose life so far "hasn't turned out the way he wanted".

The former friend said: "I think he misses being over here in Britain desperately and wants to be admired more.