Harry and Meghan 'Now Totally Frozen Out of Royal Family': Rogue Royal's Dad King Charles 'Refusing to Talk to Son and Snubbing His Ex-Actress Wife'

King Charles (left), Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

King Charles (left) has closed the door on his son and his Hollywood-obsessed wife, Meghan Markle.

By:

Aug. 16 2024, Published 5:55 p.m. ET

Furious King Charles is shunning renegade Prince Harry and his diva wife, Meghan, with a chilling wall of silence that spells disaster for their dreams of superstardom.

Charles, 75, who was diagnosed with cancer in January, is refusing to take Harry's calls and now, RadarOnline.com can reveal, Hollywood's royalty is following his lead by also snubbing the rebel Duke and Duchess of Sussex four years after they selfishly quit their royal duties and skipped out to California to become mega-wealthy celebrities.

A high-level palace courtier told RadarOnline.com: "Silence is NOT golden for Harry and Meghan."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

While Prince Harry and Markle seem to still be at odds with the King as Hollywood is also reportedly shutting out the Montecito residents.

Continuing, they said: "They thought they'd be welcomed with open arms when they moved to California, but instead they're toast, being kept at arm's length by the very people they expected to kowtow to them."

But it shouldn't surprise them, noted a palace insider, since "they spewed so many shocking accusations including racism, cruelty and violence at the royals Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and cancer-stricken Princess Kate — all trust was destroyed".

They added: "Now Harry's furious father won't even answer his calls! Tinseltown took notice and invites dried up. The stars are leery about being seen in their orbit."

King Charles
Source: MEGA

The cancer-ridden king is one of many royals to give the couple the cold shoulder after Harry and Markle threw accusations of racism and cruelty at the Palace.

The snubbing of the Sussexes was evident when Meghan, 43, flew cross-country from their $14million Montecito mansion, where she lives with Harry, 39, and their kids, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, to the high-society Hamptons for the G9 Ventures Summer Summit last month.

Looking to network with high-powered female entrepreneurs ahead of officially launching her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, the former actress was notably missing from photos with A-list attendees like Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese Witherspoon and Diane Sawyer.

Our insider said: "I'm told they know if they're in a picture with Meghan, it's a tacit approval of her that she can use to promote herself. Meghan can show up at events where they are at and move into their neighborhood but they are not friends."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

The couple resigned from their royal duties in Spring 2020, eventually making their way to California to take up residence in the wealthy town of Montecito, California.

The backlash is a deadly blow for the Sussexes' dreams, say sources.

Another source stated: "Perhaps if Meghan demonstrates some humility and genuine kindness and isn't always so self-serving, she might find herself embraced rather than barely tolerated.

"She thought prince marrying a would make her a somebody, but she's being seen as manipulative and scheming and trying too hard to be likable."

The snooty duchess has also cut her 80-year-old father, Thomas Markle, out of her life, refusing to let him see his grandchildren. And Meghan, with Harry, is reportedly keeping the kids away from Charles, too, until he bows to their demands.

Our insider said: "No wonder celebrities appear wary of getting too close. Reputations are everything in Hollywood."

Paltrow recently posted a supportive message to Catherine, Princess of Wales, so it's clear where the lines are drawn.

The insider exclaimed: "William and Kate are IN and Harry and Meghan are OUT!"

As for the king, the palace courtier said: "He has more important things to be focused on than a spoiled brat son who made his bed and now won't lie in it".

King Charles
Source: MEGA

As Markle fights to gain footing in Hollywood, celebrities have made it clear their allegiance lies elsewhere to the crown.

They continued: "He feels Harry — and Meghan — started this circus because they wanted their privacy, but all they've done is publicly betray, humiliate and lie about the royal family. I'm told there is complete silence now between him and Harry."

The duke's desperation for extra security for his family when visiting England has only worsened the rift, according to insiders.

The courtier added: "He's officially announced he's an American resident now and yet he wants his father to reinstate preferential treatment when he visits England because it's too dangerous. They took an unofficial 'royal' tour of Nigeria earlier this year and now they're headed to Colombia, which has one of the highest murder rates in the world.

"Whatever's Harry's game, the king has decided he doesn't want to play and silence is his best defense – just like the celebrities who don't want to be part of the Sussexes' fame-obsessed script."

