Harry and Meghan 'Now Totally Frozen Out of Royal Family': Rogue Royal's Dad King Charles 'Refusing to Talk to Son and Snubbing His Ex-Actress Wife'

Furious King Charles is shunning renegade Prince Harry and his diva wife, Meghan, with a chilling wall of silence that spells disaster for their dreams of superstardom.

Charles, 75, who was diagnosed with cancer in January, is refusing to take Harry's calls and now, RadarOnline.com can reveal, Hollywood's royalty is following his lead by also snubbing the rebel Duke and Duchess of Sussex four years after they selfishly quit their royal duties and skipped out to California to become mega-wealthy celebrities.

A high-level palace courtier told RadarOnline.com: "Silence is NOT golden for Harry and Meghan."