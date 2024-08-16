Rock Shock: Son of Legendary '60s Musician Accused of Murdering Girlfriend in Las Vegas After Body Found on Highway — And Is Person of Interest in Second Killing

The son of Creedence Clearwater Revival drummer Doug Clifford stands accused of murdering his girlfriend.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Brent Clifford is facing charges after the suspected remains of girlfriend Patricia Portella-Wright, 48, were found off of a highway in Nevada.

In a statement posted to X, the sheriff's office identified Brent, 55, as "a person of interest in (Portella-Wright's) disappearance", noting the famous drummer's son was the last person to be seen with her.

While police officials have not provided a motive for the alleged murder, Placer County Sgt. David Smith said there is "apparent foul play involved".