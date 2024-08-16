Rock Shock: Son of Legendary '60s Musician Accused of Murdering Girlfriend in Las Vegas After Body Found on Highway — And Is Person of Interest in Second Killing
The son of Creedence Clearwater Revival drummer Doug Clifford stands accused of murdering his girlfriend.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Brent Clifford is facing charges after the suspected remains of girlfriend Patricia Portella-Wright, 48, were found off of a highway in Nevada.
In a statement posted to X, the sheriff's office identified Brent, 55, as "a person of interest in (Portella-Wright's) disappearance", noting the famous drummer's son was the last person to be seen with her.
While police officials have not provided a motive for the alleged murder, Placer County Sgt. David Smith said there is "apparent foul play involved".
They arrested Brent just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday August 14 in Portola, Calif. — a 60-mile drive northwest of Kings Beach in Placer County. He is being kept in the Placer County jail without bail as he awaits trial. Brent also faces an identity theft charge related to Portella-Wright's homicide case.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they used "a drone" to locate what was left of a female found "down a steep embankment".
However, they are awaiting confirmation the remains are Portella-Wright's from the Washoe County Coroner’s Office.
The remains police believe belong to Portella-Wright were discovered off Mt. Rose Highway in Washoe County, Nevada, on Thursday August 15. She was last seen Sunday, August 4, after being reported missing Friday, August 9.
Smith further told Fox News the investigators have "worked tirelessly over the last week to bring closure to Patricia's family and locate Patricia's body".
Police also identified Brent as a person of interest in a second murder investigation. The Reno Police Department found 68-year-old William Andrews, a friend of Brent's, dead with a gunshot wound to the head in Reno, Nevada.
Andrews' body and the suspected remains of Portello-Wright were found 26 miles apart, ABC 10 reported.
Brent reportedly traveled to Reno from the Tahoe area on August 9 to visit a friend. He is believed to have stolen Andrews' red 2003 Chevrolet Blazer, with police authorities under suspicion Brent drove the vehicle for quite some time after Andrews' death.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office said in a separate statement: "According to the Reno Police Department, Clifford is a person of interest in a Reno homicide. The male victim in that homicide was discovered on the morning of Sunday, August 11th.
"The red 2003 Chevrolet Blazer that belonged to the homicide victim was found in the same area Clifford was arrested in Portola."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to the Placer Police Department and Doug Clifford's team for comment.
