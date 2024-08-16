Inside Sleazy Cash and Baggie-Packed Drug Den of Matthew Perry's 'Ketamine Queen Dealer': 'She Called Her Supplier Master Chef and Branded Her Stash Dr. Pepper'

These shocking pictures lay bare the sleazy mayhem inside Matthew Perry's alleged "Ketamine Queen" Jasveen Singha's drug den.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the jarring photographic evidence submitted by prosecutors that captured a plethora of drugs found at the North Hollywood home of the alleged dealer during a police raid in March 2024, which led to her and four others being charged in connection with the Friends star's death.

Sangha's notorious stash house allegedly served as a hub for distribution, manufacturing and storing the deadly substance, prosecutors claimed.