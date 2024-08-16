Inside Sleazy Cash and Baggie-Packed Drug Den of Matthew Perry's 'Ketamine Queen Dealer': 'She Called Her Supplier Master Chef and Branded Her Stash Dr. Pepper'
These shocking pictures lay bare the sleazy mayhem inside Matthew Perry's alleged "Ketamine Queen" Jasveen Singha's drug den.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the jarring photographic evidence submitted by prosecutors that captured a plethora of drugs found at the North Hollywood home of the alleged dealer during a police raid in March 2024, which led to her and four others being charged in connection with the Friends star's death.
Sangha's notorious stash house allegedly served as a hub for distribution, manufacturing and storing the deadly substance, prosecutors claimed.
The raid was part of an investigation that uncovered "a broad underground criminal network" with the Ketamine Queen at the center of the operation, according to U.S. attorney Martín Estrada.
Sangha sold her product – which she referred to as "Dr. Pepper", "cans" and "bots" – in unmarked vials. She described her supplier as the "master chef" and "scientist".
Law enforcement discovered a treasure trove of thousands of pills and powders, stacks of cash and firearms at her residence.
In a criminal complaint following the raid, DEA agent Tyler Abrego wrote: "During the search, law enforcement seized significant quantities of illegal drugs, including approximately 1,978 grams of orange pills that field tested positive for methamphetamine, 79 bottles containing a clear liquid that field tested positive for ketamine and various other suspect narcotics."
Upon confiscating her electronic devices, text messages revealed the depth of her operation targeting Hollywood elite, as well as videos of Sangha "cooking" ketamine.
Alleged drug runner Eric Fleming told Perry's live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa in a text message that The Ketamine Queen "only deal[s] with high end celebs" before noting "if it were not great stuff, she’d lose her business".
Authorities submitted evidence detailing the sale of 50 vials of ketamine from Sangha to Imawasa on Perry's behalf.
Prosecutors further claimed the defendants took advantage of Perry's status and known addiction issues. Two doctors included in the indictment – Mark Chavez, 54, and Salvador Plasencia, 42 – openly discussed how they could make a profit off Perry.
In one instance, they wondered how much "this moron" would be willing to pay for the substance. From September to Perry's death in October 2023, they supplied 20 vials of ketamine for $55,000.
Despite the sensational photos of the raid at Sangha's residence, her close friends have come out of the woodwork to defend her in the wake of the charges.
Artist Heather Pardieu went as far as suggesting Perry was responsible for his own death. She told a news outlet: "Sangha's) a friend of mine. I mean, at the end of the day, nobody’s forcing anybody to do drugs."
Pardieu further claimed she had never seen The Ketamine Queen dealing or being around illegal substances.
Because of Sangha's well-connected network and dual-citizen status in the U.K., prosecutors deemed her a flight risk.
Los Angeles Judge Alka Sagar agreed with prosecutors and Sangha remains in jail awaiting her October trial.
