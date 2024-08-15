Radar Names and Shames the 5 Suspects Arrested in Connection to Matthew Perry’s Death: Ex-Assistant Pleads Guilty
Five individuals have been arrested in connection to actor Matthew Perry's death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that among the suspected Hollywood drug ring players were doctors Salvador Plascencia, 42, and Mark Chavez, 54, as well as Perry's former live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, 59, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing the actor's death.
The individuals were taken into custody on the suspicion they were part of a "broad underground criminal network" responsible for the drugs found in Perry's system at the time of his passing.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the sitcom star was discovered unresponsive in his hot tub at his Los Angeles home in October 2023. An autopsy report listed acute effects of ketamine as his cause of death.
Aside from Plascencia, Chavez and Iwamasa, alleged drug dealers Eric Flemming, 54, and Jasveen Sangha, 41 – who is also known as the "ketamine queen" – were also arrested.
Prosecutors accused the group of exploiting the actor's well-known addiction issues – and claimed the two doctors went as far as branding him a "moron" in text messages.
Iwamasa reportedly admitted to giving Perry the fatal dose of ketamine – and claimed Plascencia taught him how to administer the drug.
Prosecutors claimed the fatal dose came from the "ketamine queen's" distribution of the drug on October 4, mere weeks before Perry's death.
Photos of Sangha's home captured a vast "drugs emporium", including thousands of pills and powders, according to prosecutors.
A law enforcement raid of Sangha's home on March 20, which resulted in the discovery of incriminating evidence allegedly connecting her to Perry's death, including disturbing text messages about selling "double strength" ketamine.
DEA agent Tyler Abrego filed an affidavit at the Los Angeles federal courthouse on the raid.
Abrego wrote: "During the search, law enforcement seized significant quantities of illegal drugs, including approximately 1,978 grams of orange pills that field tested positive for methamphetamine, 79 bottles containing a clear liquid that field tested positive for ketamine, and various other suspect narcotics."
The affidavit stated the U.S. Postal Service, DEA and LAPD Homicide detectives previously branded Sangha a "large volume drug dealer". It additionally included photos of a hand gun and narcotics found in the home.
Sangha's cell phone, which was confiscated by law enforcement, included text messages of "conversations related to selling pressed methamphetamine pills and ketamine".
In one message, the "ketamine queen" requested a payment of $958.51 to her PayPal account and added: "I think you'll like these but remember they're double strength."
Prosecutor Martin Etrada alleged Perry's ketamine use began with obtaining the drug through doctors before he sought out street dealers. Court filings further revealed the doctors made thousands by supplying Perry the controlled substance.
In one instance, Plascencia and Chavez schemed to charge the actor $2,000 for a vial that cost $12. The doctors allegedly worked with Sangha to procure 20 vials of ketamine for Perry from September to October 2023 "in exchange for 55,000 dollars".
Authorities claimed Plascencia once texted Chavez: "I wonder how much this moron will pay."
Following the arrests, Perry's family issued a statement regarding the major update in the case.
Perry's family wrote: "We were and still are heartbroken by Matthew’s death, but it has helped to know law enforcement has taken his case very seriously. We look forward to justice taking its course."
