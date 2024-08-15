Peeved Prince William ‘Is Now Royal Family’s Brutal Enforcer’ — First He Fired Queen Camilla’s Sister… Now Harry and Meghan Are in Line of Fire!’

Future king Prince William is showing an iron fist to rogue relatives, and palace sources say his rebel brother, Prince Harry, and his high-maintenance wife, Meghan Markle, are in the crosshairs of his vengeance.

As a chilling warning to rebellious relatives, William coldheartedly banished Queen Camilla's beloved sister, Annabel Elliot, from the royal payroll after 20 years of work, ignoring the risk of sparking a furious feud with his 77-year-old stepmother.

A high-level palace courtier told RadarOnline.com: "Make no mistake, William has become the royals' enforcer.