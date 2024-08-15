Peeved Prince William ‘Is Now Royal Family’s Brutal Enforcer’ — First He Fired Queen Camilla’s Sister… Now Harry and Meghan Are in Line of Fire!’
Future king Prince William is showing an iron fist to rogue relatives, and palace sources say his rebel brother, Prince Harry, and his high-maintenance wife, Meghan Markle, are in the crosshairs of his vengeance.
As a chilling warning to rebellious relatives, William coldheartedly banished Queen Camilla's beloved sister, Annabel Elliot, from the royal payroll after 20 years of work, ignoring the risk of sparking a furious feud with his 77-year-old stepmother.
A high-level palace courtier told RadarOnline.com: "Make no mistake, William has become the royals' enforcer.
"He's done taking nonsense from rogue relatives and is making it clear no one is safe from the axe. He has a stronger backbone than his father, King Charles, ever had.
"He's ready to make difficult decisions and doesn't fear the consequences.
"Harry and Meghan should be very afraid as he purges undesirables. From what we hear, they're top of his list."
Insiders noted the steely 42-year-old Princes of Wales dumped Annabel thinking she could be a Camilla spy in his camp, and also as a clear warning to Harry, Meghan and their allies, like disgraced Prince Andrew's daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, that betraying him carries a terrible price.
The royal insider continued: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been served notice: They, and their titles, are next to be officially kicked to the curb."
A hard-nosed William the Conqueror surfaced after he took control of the $1billion Duchy of Cornwall estates when his father became king in September 2022, following the death of 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth.
One of his first acts was to remove Camilla's 75-year-old sister as chief interior designer for the estates.
Our source said: "Annabel was hired by Charles after he wed Camilla. It reeked of nepotism.
"She's raked in hundreds of thousands of dollars for her work over the years, but Charles turned a blind eye to her being on the royal payroll.
"He would never have risked Camilla's wrath by cutting Annabel. He knows a happy wife means happy life.
"But Williams has no such qualms – though I'm sure he knew it would spark a new feud with his stepmother. And it did.
"Camilla is furious. She feels William has publicly humiliated her sister – and her.
"She is very close to Annabel and was blindsided by his decision."
- Fresh Fears for Kate: No ‘Timescale’ for Princess’ Return to Public Life — as Royal Insiders Reveal True Extent of Her ‘Rough, Rough Time’
- Prince William 'Couldn’t Stand' Queen Camilla When She Started Dating King Charles
- Prince Harry Has Been 'Poisoned Against the Idea of Royalty' After Fleeing the U.K.
Sources say William and Camilla have had an uneasy truce in recent years while most recently seeming to bond over the shocking cancer battles of his wife, Kate Middleton, 42, and her husband, Charles, 75, who were unexpectedly diagnosed at the same London hospital in January.
The royal insider said: "But ditching Annabel just set their relationship back to their rocky days. The truth is: William still blames Camilla for the breakup of his parents' marriage and is still smarting that Charles' 'mistress' – and not his mother, the late Princess Diana – became queen.
"Now as heir to the throne, William can get revenge. He's consolidating his power – and taking no prisoners."
And that includes his rogue, 39-year-old brother, Harry.
The Prince of Wales has taken a tough stand against his estranged brother, who quit royal duties in 2020 and fled to a $14million California mansion, where he lives with Meghan, 43, and their kids, Archie, 5, and Lillibet, 3.
William reportedly doesn't speak to Harry and is resolved to stop him and his fame-obsessed wife from ever returning to royal duties.
The palace insider said: "Frankly, William can never trust Harry or Meghan again.
"They cruelly betrayed the royal family in Harry's tell-all book Spare, their Netflix docu-drama and TV interviews, accusing them of racism, cruelty and violence, and dissing Kate.
"William is very stubborn – once his mind is made up, he sticks to his decision.
"His actions make it clear he will show no mercy to anyone who threatens the monarchy."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.