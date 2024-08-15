Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > The Real Housewives of Orange County
Exclusive Details

Dirty Divorce: New O.C. Housewife Katie Ginella Claims Ex-Husband Called Their 14-Year-Old Daughter a 'B----,' 'Disgrace' and 'an Embarrassment'

Katie Ginella Instagram Photo
Source: @katie.ginella/Instagram

Katie Ginella accused her ex-husband of subjecting their three children to "emotional and physical abuse" following their divorce.

By:

Aug. 15 2024, Published 5:28 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Katie Ginella, the latest addition to the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County, accused her ex-husband of subjecting their three children to shocking acts of "physical and emotional abuse" during an ugly custody battle, court records obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal.

The budding reality star and former golf reporter accused Andrew Sundseth of calling their daughter a "b----" and their sons "jack----- and idiots."

Ginella, 40, further alleged her ex put the kids' health at risk, "punched" one of them and "acted inappropriately around the children, including having sex with his girlfriend in [their] presence".

Article continues below advertisement
Bravo Real Housewives of Orange County Cast Photo
Source: Bravo

Ginella, 40, is the latest addition to the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The couple got married in July 2005 and separated in January 2016. Sundseth filed for divorce a month later, writing in court papers the marriage was "irretrievably broken" with "no possibility of reconciliation".

Immediately following the divorce, Sundseth was granted primary custody of their children: Kaili, born in 2004; Gavin, born in 2006; and Maxon, born in 2009. Their dad assured the court he was a "fit and proper parent" and said the children living with him would be in their "best interest".

Ginella was given 85 days of "parenting time" per year, and was ordered to pay child support to Sundseth.

Article continues below advertisement

But in April 2018, the new OC housewife filed a petition to modify the agreement, saying there had been "several changes in circumstances materially affecting the welfare of the minor children" over the previous year.

Their father "frequently places his own interests above the best interests of the minor children, and repeatedly fails to make the minor children's needs a priority", Ginella wrote in her filing.

She said Sundseth called Kaili, who was 14 years old at the time, "an a-----, a disgrace, and an embarrassment", adding that he "allowed his girlfriend to repeatedly tell Kaili that she is a w----."

Article continues below advertisement
Katie Ginella Instagram Photo With Real Housewives Costars
Source: @katie.ginella/Instagram

Ginella, a former golf reporter, joined the cast for the 18th season of the Bravo show.

Article continues below advertisement

Kaili had become fed up with the alleged verbal abuse and filed her own affadavit asking the court to put her in the primary physical custody of her mom, Ginella said.

The court decided to implement a "split parenting" arrangement, granting her full custody of Kaili while the two younger children remained with their father.

However, the legal skirmish didn't end there. More than a year later, Ginella filed another motion accusing her ex of violating several terms of the updated agreement.

MORE ON:
The Real Housewives of Orange County
Article continues below advertisement
Instagram Katie Ginella and Husband Matt
Source: @katie.ginella/Instagram

She has since remarried to digital creator Matt Ginella.

Article continues below advertisement

She claimed Sundseth retaliated against their daughter for wanting to leave, writing that he "told Kaili that he was throwing away her belongings and that she would never have a room at his house again".

After Kaili made the move to her mother's home in Florida, Andrew allegedly trashed her remaining belongings and "turned Kaili's room into an Xbox room".

Ginella also accused her ex of being violent, writing: "During Spring Break 2019, [he] punched Gavin in the chest."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

She further alleged: "On April 18, 2019, [Sundseth] gave Max peanut pretzels to 'test' if he was really allergic to peanuts. Max had an allergic reaction to the pretzels."

Moreover, Ginella said Sundseth violated a term of the parenting agreement dictating "neither parent shall denigrate the other in the presence of the children".

The same day the parties signed off on the arrangement, Sundseth allegedly told the children their mom was "a liar", and allegedly also told Gavin and Max: "Your mom doesn't really want you."

She requested Sundseth be ordered to adhere to their agreement, but the matter was dismissed last March after the court received "no response" to a hearing notice.

The Real Housewives star has since remarried to digital creator Matt Ginella. They share one son together.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.