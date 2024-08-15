Dirty Divorce: New O.C. Housewife Katie Ginella Claims Ex-Husband Called Their 14-Year-Old Daughter a 'B----,' 'Disgrace' and 'an Embarrassment'

Katie Ginella, the latest addition to the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County, accused her ex-husband of subjecting their three children to shocking acts of "physical and emotional abuse" during an ugly custody battle, court records obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal.

The budding reality star and former golf reporter accused Andrew Sundseth of calling their daughter a "b----" and their sons "jack----- and idiots."

Ginella, 40, further alleged her ex put the kids' health at risk, "punched" one of them and "acted inappropriately around the children, including having sex with his girlfriend in [their] presence".