'RHOC' Newbie Katie Ginella 'Wanted to Quit' Mid-Season, 'Hates' Heather Dubrow and Thinks Emily Simpson is 'Fake AF'
Orange County might be a pleasant place to live, but not everyone can hack it as a housewife. RadarOnline.com is told the newest member of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Katie Ginella, didn't think highly of some of the women during her debut season — with a reliable source revealing she told friends she wanted to "quit" halfway through filming.
An insider connected to the ladies said Ginella had an issue with two ladies in particular: Heather "Fancy Pants" Dubrow and Emily Simpson.
Ginella, a mom of four from Georgia, allegedly told pals she "hates" Dubrow and believes Simpson is "two-faced." Word on the street is that Ginella also said Simpson is "completely different to her off-camera" and "fake AF;" however, sources close to production denied the allegations, telling us it's not true.
It remains unclear whether her alleged beef with Emily will play out on the show, as the trailer shows her fiercely fighting with Dubrow.
In April, our source shared that Ginella was a housewife and not a "friend" this season. Bravo declined to comment when we reached out to confirm, but new cast images show her holding an orange alongside the other ladies, signifying our source was spot on.
RadarOnline.com also contacted Ginella and Bravo for comment.
Season 18's newbie isn't the only housewife beefing within their circle. Tamra Judge reignited her feud with her former gym pal Jennifer Pedranti when cameras picked back up to allegedly catch the women talking about the latter's fiancé, Ryan Boyajian, who was recently connected to the gambling scandal involving Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and his ex-interpreter Ippei Mizuhara.
- 'Disgusting': Tamra Judge Slams 'RHOC' Co-star Ryan Boyajian’s Alleged Link to MLB Gambling Scandal
- 'RHOC' Star Jennifer Pedranti Scores Small Win in Bitter Divorce War With Estranged Husband After Demanding Support
- 'RHOC' Cameras Back Up: Jennifer Pedranti SLAMS Tamra Judge for FBI Diss After Ryan Boyajian MLB Scandal
As this outlet reported, Mizuhara was accused of wiring money to Boyajian from Ohtani's bank account to pay off his gambling debts without the MLB player's knowledge. The U.S. Attorney’s office announced that Mizuhara agreed to enter a guilty plea to two federal charges related to the theft of nearly $17 million from Ohtani’s bank account last month.
His illegal bookmaker allegedly told him to wire money to "Associate 1," believed to be Boyajian.
Judge, 56, Dubrow, 55, Simpson, 48, and comeback queen Alexis Bellino, 47, had Bravo cameras rolling on them after the season had already wrapped, with producers allegedly jumping on the aftermath of Boyajian's legal mess.
Judge wore an FBI hat — causing Pedranti to lash out to blast her former friend.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Shannon Beador was not present for the production pickup, but her issues with Bellino will play out in the upcoming season, as shown in the trailer. For those living under a rock, Bellino joined the cast for Season 18 following a several-year hiatus after she started dating Beador's ex-boyfriend, John Janssen.
RHOC Season 18 is set to air on July 11.