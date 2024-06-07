'RHOC' Newbie Katie Ginella 'Wanted to Quit' Mid-Season, 'Hates' Heather Dubrow and Thinks Emily Simpson is 'Fake AF'

An insider connected to the ladies said Ginella had an issue with two ladies in particular: Heather "Fancy Pants" Dubrow and Emily Simpson.

Ginella, a mom of four from Georgia, allegedly told pals she "hates" Dubrow and believes Simpson is "two-faced." Word on the street is that Ginella also said Simpson is "completely different to her off-camera" and "fake AF;" however, sources close to production denied the allegations, telling us it's not true.