'RHOC' Star Dragged Into Dodger Scandal as Shohei Ohtani's Ex-Interpreter Agrees to Plead Guilty to Bank, Tax Fraud

Real Housewives of Orange County star Ryan Boyajian was reportedly the bookmaker's associate to whom the former interpreter for L.A. Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani allegedly wired money from the MLB star to pay off his own gambling debts, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Prosecutors allege that Ippei Mizuhara stole nearly $17 million from the Japanese baseball player as part of his scheme. In a turn of events today, the interpreter agreed to plead guilty to two federal charges related to the theft.