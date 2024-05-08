Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > MLB

'RHOC' Star Dragged Into Dodger Scandal as Shohei Ohtani's Ex-Interpreter Agrees to Plead Guilty to Bank, Tax Fraud

rhoc star dragged into dodger scandal after ex interpreter for mlb star shohei ohtani agrees to plead guilty pp
Source: bravo;mega

Ryan Boyajian is claimed to have received immunity in exchange for his testimony, RadarOnline.com can report.

By:

May 8 2024, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Real Housewives of Orange County star Ryan Boyajian was reportedly the bookmaker's associate to whom the former interpreter for L.A. Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani allegedly wired money from the MLB star to pay off his own gambling debts, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Prosecutors allege that Ippei Mizuhara stole nearly $17 million from the Japanese baseball player as part of his scheme. In a turn of events today, the interpreter agreed to plead guilty to two federal charges related to the theft.

Article continues below advertisement
rhoc jenifer pedranti ryan boyajian bravo
Source: bravo

Insiders with knowledge of the investigation said the RHOC star was often seen gambling with Bowyer on the strip in Las Vegas.

As part of his plea agreement, Mizuhara will be required to pay full restitution to Ohtani and may have to serve some serious time for the crime.

Mathew Bowyer, the illegal bookmaker under investigation, told Mizuhara he could pay his gambling debts by wiring money into the account of Bowyer's associate referred to as "Associate 1" in the complaint, according to a new report from ESPN.

Boyajian is claimed to have received immunity in exchange for his testimony.

Article continues below advertisement

Bowyer has not been named in any indictment unsealed to date and a lawyer representing him declined to comment.

It is believed that Mizuhara began placing bets with an illegal bookmaker in September 2021 and when the losses started racking up, he exploited his access to Ohtani's financial accounts.

A breakdown of Mizuhara's transfers of Ohtani's money to the bookmaker's associates showed one $40k transfer in Nov. 2021 and another $300k transfer in Feb. 2022.

Nearly 40 transfers totaling $15 million were made from Feb. 2022 to Oct. 2023, and three transfers totaling $1.25 million from Dec. 2023 through Jan. 2024.

Article continues below advertisement
rhoc scandal jennifer perdantis ig
Source: @jenniferperdanti/instagram

"Because there is an active investigation and Ryan is working with the authorities, he can't confirm or deny what is going on," his criminal attorney Steven Katzman shared in a statement.

MORE ON:
MLB
Article continues below advertisement

Insiders with knowledge of the investigation said the RHOC star was often seen gambling with Bowyer on the strip in Las Vegas.

Sources told ESPN that Mizuhara paid his losses to Boyajian, who forwarded the money to his own "marker" accounts at Resorts World and Pechanga Resort Casino in Southern California.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
rhoc mlb scandal shohei ohtani
Source: mega

L.A. Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani

Article continues below advertisement

Boyajian and Bowyer would then allegedly withdraw the chips from said accounts, gamble with them, and if they won, cash out, per the report.

"Because there is an active investigation and Ryan is working with the authorities, he can't confirm or deny what is going on," his criminal attorney Steven Katzman shared in a statement. "He is not a bookmaker or a sub-bookie."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.