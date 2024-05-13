'RHOC' Cameras Back Up: Jennifer Pedranti SLAMS Tamra Judge for FBI Diss After Ryan Boyajian MLB Scandal
Bravo works hard, but Tamra Judge works harder. Cameras went back up when The Real Housewives of Orange County cast reunited over the weekend to film extra scenes for Season 18 after Jennifer Pedranti's fiancé Ryan Boyajian was connected to the gambling scandal involving Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and his ex-interpreter Ippei Mizuhara — and Judge used the opportunity to target her former friend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Mizuhara was accused of wiring money to Boyajian from Ohtani's bank account to pay off his gambling debts without the MLB player's knowledge. The U.S. Attorney’s office announced that Mizuhara agreed to enter a guilty plea to two federal charges related to the theft of nearly $17 million from Ohtani’s bank account last week.
His illegal bookmaker allegedly told him to wire money to "Associate 1," believed to be Boyajian.
While filming for the season had already wrapped, producers jumped on the drama, bringing Judge, 56, Heather Dubrow, 55, Emily Simpson, 48, and Alexis Bellino, 47, together to allegedly discuss Boyajian's legal mess. Judge shared a video with the ladies and teased, “When you think you’re done….”
The footage showed Judge wearing a hat that appeared blacked out, however, an image later revealed it had FBI written on it. The hat must have sent Pedranti into a spiral because she posted a selfie in a cap that read "Trash."
She scribbled over the words, added an FBI logo, and wrote, “Oops.. Did I not blur out the message on my hat good enough."
Pedranti continued to unleash on her costar, later posting another message that seemed to be aimed at Judge.
“Follow … Unfollow … Block … Unfollow … Follow … Unfollow … Block … Follow … Unfollow … Block … Follow,” she posted, adding a peace sign.
Judge was once Pedranti and Boyajian's friend. She even brought them onto the show, but the friendship went sour when Tamra exposed their alleged relationship woes. She accused him of sending inappropriate photos to other women and claimed he wanted to sleep with her.
“She told me he [Boyajian] walked into my gym, and he pointed at me and said, ‘I’m gonna f--- her,'” she said during Season 17, recalling she heard it from a mutual friend.
Tamra also didn't hesitate to speak out about Boyajian's legal woes.
“Do you love it when you are right,” she said on social media after the news broke, later writing, “I warned ya!!”
RHOC Season 18 will air on Bravo later this year.