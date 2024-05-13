Your tip
Good Dog: LA Mayor Karen Bass Home Burglary Thwarted by German Shepherd, Sources Say

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass reportedly had her loyal German shepherd, Stax, to thank for thwarting a terrifying home burglary last month.

May 13 2024, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass reportedly had her loyal dog to thank for thwarting a terrifying home burglary last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.

During the early morning hours of April 21, a man identified as Ephraim Hunter, 29, allegedly broke into the mayor's official home, the Getty House in Windsor Square. The LA Police Department said that Bass, her daughter, her son-in-law, and the couple's newborn were at home when Hunter allegedly busted a window, leaving a trail of blood as he moved through the mansion.

The mayor's official home at Getty House in Windsor Square was burglarized on April 21.

The suspect reportedly tried to access several bedrooms but sources familiar with the investigation told The Los Angeles Times that the burglary was cut short when Hunter became spooked by the mayor's German shepherd, Stax. The dog did not bite the suspect but helped prevent him from entering bedrooms on the second floor, sources said.

Three law enforcement insiders who asked to remain anonymous due to the pending case claimed that Hunter shouted "Karen!" repeatedly. It was unclear whether this was before or after he was detained.

The suspect reportedly left a trail of blood through the home after smashing a window.

LA County District Attorney George Gascón claimed Bass was targeted, saying the suspect "knew that this was...the mayor's home and that he was looking for her."

However, a top LAPD official told the Times that investigators were confused by Gascón's statement and that there was no evidence to suggest any premeditated intent to harm Bass. The official said Hunter had moved to the city from Massachusetts to live with his brother in recent years.

The suspect reportedly yelled "Karen!" repeatedly during the ordeal.

LA County Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Chung said previously that Hunter seemed disoriented during the ordeal, and expressed that he "didn't know why he was there."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Hunter’s mother spoke out last month and said that her son was suffering a “mental breakdown” and “thought people were chasing him.”

“My son is losing his mind,” Josephine Duah told Daily Mail. “He thought people were chasing him and he ran into that house randomly. He wasn't trying to break into the mayor's house.”

“Thank God it wasn't someone who would've pulled a gun and shot him because he was just trying to run away from someone he thought was trying to get him,” she continued.

“He didn't know where he was and what he was doing,” Duah said. “The truth is, he needs mental help.”

The mayor's office released a statement after the burglary that said she and her family were safe and uninjured.

Hunter was charged with first-degree residential burglary with a person present and one count of vandalism causing $400 or more in damage.

“Mayor Bass and her family were not injured and are safe,” the mayor's office said in a statement shortly after the burglary. “The Mayor is grateful to LAPD for responding and arresting the suspect.”

Hunter was being held in jail on a $100k bond.

