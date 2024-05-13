Good Dog: LA Mayor Karen Bass Home Burglary Thwarted by German Shepherd, Sources Say

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass reportedly had her loyal dog to thank for thwarting a terrifying home burglary last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.

During the early morning hours of April 21, a man identified as Ephraim Hunter, 29, allegedly broke into the mayor's official home, the Getty House in Windsor Square. The LA Police Department said that Bass, her daughter, her son-in-law, and the couple's newborn were at home when Hunter allegedly busted a window, leaving a trail of blood as he moved through the mansion.