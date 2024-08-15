Scandal-Scarred Kevin Spacey ‘Broke and STILL a Hollywood Pariah’ — Despite Being Cleared of Sex Offenses

A source told us: "Kevin is devastated because he feel he's been cleared of some horrible stuff – but he's broke because of it and STILL a pariah in show business!"

The 65-year-old American Beauty star's career imploded after he was accused of sexual misconduct with several men.

Although he admits hooking up with fellow actors and getting flirty with others, he denies the charges and has managed to dodge criminal prosecution as well as civil liability after appearing in both American and British courtrooms.