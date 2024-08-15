Your tip
Scandal-Scarred Kevin Spacey 'Broke and STILL a Hollywood Pariah' — Despite Being Cleared of Sex Offenses

Source: MEGA

Kevin Spacey's career imploded after he was accused of sexual misconduct with several men.

By:

Aug. 15 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Scandal-scarred actor Kevin Spacey is caught in a downward spiral despite being cleared in multiple sexual harassment cases.

The two-time Oscar winner burst into tears during a recent TV interview saying he was bankrupt and forced to sell his beautiful waterfront Baltimore estate for a fraction of the cost, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

kevin spacey broke still hollywood pariah cleared sex offenses
Source: MEGA

Spacey's Hollywood career took a serious hit after he was accused of sexual misconduct by several different men.

A source told us: "Kevin is devastated because he feel he's been cleared of some horrible stuff – but he's broke because of it and STILL a pariah in show business!"

The 65-year-old American Beauty star's career imploded after he was accused of sexual misconduct with several men.

Although he admits hooking up with fellow actors and getting flirty with others, he denies the charges and has managed to dodge criminal prosecution as well as civil liability after appearing in both American and British courtrooms.

Still, new roles have been few and far between – and Spacey's legal woes have taken a steep financial toll.

In 2021, an arbitrator ordered him to pay $31million to the studio that produced the Netflix hit House of Cards after he allegedly harassed someone on the set.

kevin spacey broke still hollywood pariah cleared sex offenses
Source: MEGA

The outcast told Piers Morgan in a TV interview: "I still owe a lot of legal bills that I have not been able to pay."

Now, he's lost his cherished property in Baltimore.

Built on a pier in the city's Inner Harbor, the 9,000-square-foot house was listed for sale after he failed to make mortgage payments and recently snapped up at auction.

A source said: "He was forced to sell his pride and joy for about $2million less than what he paid for it.

kevin spacey broke still hollywood pariah cleared sex offenses
Source: MEGA

The disgraced actor managed to dodge criminal prosecution as well as civil liability after appearing in both American and British courtrooms.

"Kevin's not seeing any light at the end of the tunnel. He's spiraling into a black hole of despair, and there are fears he's on the verge of total collapse."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Sharon Stone recently came out to defend sex pest Spacey – even while tons of Tinseltown types are said to be shunning him like the plague.

The Basic Instinct beauty, 66, claims Spacey has been ostracized more for being gay than for the sexual assault allegations that torpedoed his Oscar-winning career.

Stone said during a recent interview: "Kevin grabbed people by their genitals. Many people. But nobody (has publicly said) he's raped them or forced them into a sexual encounter.

kevin spacey broke still hollywood pariah cleared sex offenses
Source: MEGA

Sharon Stone recently defended Spacey and argued he "should be allowed to come back" to Hollywood.

"But there's so much hatred for him because, in his case, it was man-on-man. That's why he's not allowed to come back. Because he offended men!"

While Spacey saw his A-list status crumble after more than 20 men came forward claiming he forced himself on them, Stone said after "losing his home, losing everything, he should be allowed to come back".

She added: "Can I tell you how many men have grabbed my genitals in my lifetime? A lot more than Kevin Spacey has grabbed men's genitals. And none of them has ever apologized to me!"

