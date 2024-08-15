Broken Ben: Affleck 'Vowing to Live Like Monk' and Swear Off 'Sex and Relationships' as He Reels From J.Lo Marriage Hell
Screen hunk Ben Affleck is so frustrated by his crumbled marriage to Jennifer Lopez that he’s vowing to give up on love – and sex – for a couple of years in a desperate bid to figure out why his relationships don’t work, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Accountant star, 52, believes he was blinded by lust for the sexy Latina spitfire and stumbled into an ill-matched union, our sources claimed.
The insider added: "Ben was put through the ringer by Jennifer and he’s just trying to find himself again. They had very little sex toward the end, and Ben’s not looking for any dolly bird hookups now.
"In fact, he seems to have lost his mojo. People blame Jennifer, saying she emasculated him and did a real number on his confidence."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the megastar couple were said to have separated earlier this year, with Ben moving into a $100,000-a-month rental.
In July, they spent their second anniversary on opposite coasts. And for J.Lo’s 55th birthday, she threw herself an over-the-top Bridgerton-themed party while Ben puttered around Los Angeles.
Our insider said: "He still looks miserable while she’s charging around reinventing herself.
"It’s surprising to friends, but Ben has no desire to sow any wild oats. He’s focusing on his kids and careers and staying away from any activities that could land him in another relationship."
Both Affleck and Lopez have kept mum on why their marriage took a downward turn so quickly, but insiders claim it had something to do with the Good Will Hunting star’s sobriety.
The insider said: "The marriage was incredibly overwhelming – J.Lo lives a very glam lifestyle, and he was often faced with temptation (to relapse)."
In 2023, Lopez launched her Delola cocktail line – despite reportedly not drinking alcohol for years.
Speaking on her drinking, Lopez said last year: “I do drink responsibly. I don’t drink to get s---faced.”
An insider speculates Lopez’s reborn party lifestyle and alcohol brand was the final straw for the sober star.
They said: "It's really unhealthy for him to be around any kind of alcohol. And with J. Lo, the drinking came with parties, surrounded by fake people who treated him special because of his fame, which was a trigger for him."
Affleck spent years in and out of rehab as he struggled with addiction. His first attempt at sobriety was in 2001 when the actor checked himself into a treatment center.
Struggling to stay sober, Affleck — who was married to Jennifer Garner, 52, until 2018 — checked himself into rehab two more times in 2017 and 2018 before his sobriety stuck.
