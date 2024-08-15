Broken Ben: Affleck 'Vowing to Live Like Monk' and Swear Off 'Sex and Relationships' as He Reels From J.Lo Marriage Hell

The insider added: "Ben was put through the ringer by Jennifer and he’s just trying to find himself again. They had very little sex toward the end, and Ben’s not looking for any dolly bird hookups now.

"In fact, he seems to have lost his mojo. People blame Jennifer, saying she emasculated him and did a real number on his confidence."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the megastar couple were said to have separated earlier this year, with Ben moving into a $100,000-a-month rental.

In July, they spent their second anniversary on opposite coasts. And for J.Lo’s 55th birthday, she threw herself an over-the-top Bridgerton-themed party while Ben puttered around Los Angeles.