Eastwood Family Pain: Clint's Actress Daughter Francesca Reveals Her Heartbreaking Reaction To Watching 'Frail, Gaunt and Grieving' 94-Year-Old Hollywood Icon Be a Grandad
Clint Eastwood's daughter Francesca opened up about how "bittersweet" it's been to watch her father become a grandparent after her own strict upbringing.
Francesca reflected on her childhood and the recent tragedies that have struck her family after the sudden death of Eastwood's longtime partner, Christina Sandera, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Francesca, 31, shares 5-year-old son Titan with boyfriend Alexander Wraith. Since welcoming her first child to the world, the 31-year-old actress said her dad has been the "sweetest" and an "amazing" grandfather, even though he wasn't necessarily that way when she was a child.
As the daughter of the legendary actor and actress Frances Fisher, Francesca grew up on movie sets. But she didn't have the same freedoms as other celebrity kids.
Francesca said: "You know, my dad was very strict and my mom — both my parents were very strict with me when I was a kid. And it's so lovely and sometimes bittersweet to just see how just doting and just classic grandpa and grandma to their grandson who can do no wrong.
"But it's lovely. And they have their own relationship that I'm obviously involved in. They're fantastic, and they're so present."
The actress also said her son's "connection" with his grandparents is "unlike anything else".
She added: "And it's definitely like the most important part of my life right now is nurturing those relationships."
Family support has been much needed in the wake of Sandera's death, which sparked concern for the 94-year-old's health.
Sandera, 61, died of cardiac arrhythmia and coronary artery disease in July.
Prior to her death, Eastwood's inner circle was worried about his health as he became reclusive and looked frail in rare public outings. After Sandera's sudden passing, those fears reportedly heightened as he grieved the devastating loss.
Sources said: "Clint has deteriorated in recent years to the point where it’s beyond hiding. He’s lost weight, he’s frail and gaunt, and he can’t walk without a noticeable hunchback. Getting around comes with a lot of effort and struggle."
The insider added: "Clint and Christina had such a love for each other after more than a decade together that few people share. We just hope Clint realizes Christina wasn’t his whole way of life, and he doesn’t become even more of a recluse than he already is."
Eastwood released a brief but heartbreaking statement following his longtime partner's death.
He wrote: "Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much."
On Eastwood seemingly giving up in his twilight years, a source said: "Clint just doesn’t seem like himself anymore, and he’s got his friends and family concerned.
"The amount of time he chooses to spend in his house in Carmel and cut off from the outside world is worrying. We hope if he is able to find some hobbies or a new passion that could take his mind off the effects of old age, illness, and Christina, he might feel productive again. But he just doesn’t have that usual get-up-and-go."
The insider added: "Acting and Christina were two of his biggest passions in life, and now they’re both gone."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.