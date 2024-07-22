Clint Eastwood's Daughter Calls Christina Sandera's Sudden Death a 'Devastating Loss' in Emotional Tribute
Clint Eastwood's 27-year-old daughter Morgan honored her father's late partner, Christina Sandera, in an emotional social media post, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Morgan called Sandera's unexpected passing at age 61 a "devastating loss".
On Sunday, June 21, Morgan took to Instagram and shared a group photo from her wedding day to her stories. The photo featured Morgan in her wedding dress beside husband Tanner Koopmans. The Oscar-winner stood by his daughter's side and smiled, while Sandera stood next to the groom.
Morgan wrote a note over the photo, remarking: "A devastating loss for our whole family."
"Thank you Christina for being a good partner to my Dad ❤️ you will be greatly missed."
Eastwood, 94, and Sandera, along with the Western star's seven children, recently celebrated Morgan's wedding in June. The 94-year-old had the honor of walking his daughter, whom he shares with ex-wife Dina Eastwood, down the aisle.
Tragically, mere weeks after the family celebrated Morgan and Koopmans love, Eastwood's longtime girlfriend unexpectedly passed away.
Eastwood announced his beloved's death in a heartbreaking statement last week.
In a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, Eastwood said: "Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much."
A spokesperson for Warner Bros. told the outlet that "no further information would be forthcoming".
The famed Hollywood actor and director started dating Sandera in 2014, the same year their paths reportedly crossed while she worked as a hostess at the actor's Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.
While the two had been together for decade, they kept a relatively low-profile. The pair was seen together at various industry events over the years, beginning with their red carpet debut at the 2015 Academy Awards.
Over the course of their 10-year relationship, Sandera grew close to Eastwood's large family. In 2018, she joined the actor, his children, and first wife Maggie Johnson at the premier of his film The Mule.
Prior to dating Sandera, Eastwood was married to model Maggie Johnson and TV news anchor Dina Ruiz. The actor additionally shared adult daughter Kimber with Roxanne Tunis, who recently passed in June at age 93.
In addition to his multiple marriages, the Hollywood legend has been romantically linked to several women, including actress Sondra Locke, flight attendant Jacelyn Reeves and actress Frances Fisher.