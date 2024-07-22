Bella Thorne Slams Ozempic For Creating ‘Crazy’ Beauty Standards

Actress Bella Thorne is naming and shaming Ozempic – the miracle weight loss drug that’s become a hit with Hollywood celebrities.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that Thorne, 26, called out the company for “setting all these crazy beauty standards that nobody can keep up with, unless you’re on Ozempic.”

The former Disney Channel star made her comments in a video she posted on her Instagram stories over the weekend.

Wearing a blue and black leopard-print bikini and standing in front of a mirror, the Shake it Up star, stated: “So, I haven't been feeling good about my body for a while,” before calling on the manufacturers of the drug that is intended for diabetics.