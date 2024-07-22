Bella Thorne Slams Ozempic For Creating ‘Crazy’ Beauty Standards
Actress Bella Thorne is naming and shaming Ozempic – the miracle weight loss drug that’s become a hit with Hollywood celebrities.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that Thorne, 26, called out the company for “setting all these crazy beauty standards that nobody can keep up with, unless you’re on Ozempic.”
The former Disney Channel star made her comments in a video she posted on her Instagram stories over the weekend.
Wearing a blue and black leopard-print bikini and standing in front of a mirror, the Shake it Up star, stated: “So, I haven't been feeling good about my body for a while,” before calling on the manufacturers of the drug that is intended for diabetics.
After putting Ozempic on blast in her story, Thorne then described her routine for keeping in shape.
“I have swam every day and I have sweat out everything possible (sic), she said, “and I have walked everywhere. And I'm finally feeling good about myself, OK?”
Then, she looked straight into the camera and added, “I’m finally feeling good, so Ozempic, you can f--- off,” and then raised her middle finger.
Thorne then uploaded a second series of pictures on her Instagram posts wearing a black bikini and posting only emojis of seashells, the beach and a mermaid.
Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira recently sparked rumors she had been taking Ozempic after she posted a series of social media pictures that revealed a decidedly slimmed-down physique
The 27-year-old actress and model uploaded the snaps of herself in a garden wearing a figure-hugging dark brown maxi dress accessorized with a peek-a-boo black lace bra. She simply captioned the post: “So quirky vibes.”
Ozempic, however, continues to remain controversial, with Sharon Osbourne confessing last year that she often went three days without eating after unveiling her drastic 42-pound weight loss from Ozempic.
Earlier this year, Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Scott Disick allegedly decided to seek help for his Ozempic use after fans were worried about his health over his dramatic weight loss.
And while she’s not a Hollywood celebrity, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is very much in the public eye, and unveiled a dramatically slimmed-down look when she took to the stage at the Republican National Convention over the weekend.
A video of her speech made rounds online, with users slamming the governor and accused her of taking the popular weight-loss drug.