One by One: Shocking Moment as Putin's Box-Like 'Turtle Tanks' Are Blown Up in a Series of Stunning Ukraine Ambushes

In a series of short clips, the heavily fortified tanks are seen being systematically destroyed with pinpoint precision. Within seconds, each tank is hit and set ablaze, leading to multiple explosions across the battlefield.

One particularly striking video reported by The Sun shows Russian forces scrambling to escape from their box-like tanks as Ukrainian troops take aim. The tanks, which appear to be covered in cage-like structures resembling turtle shells, highlight the desperate measures Putin's military has resorted to after losing nearly all the tanks initially deployed in the invasion of Ukraine.