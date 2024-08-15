Democrats Paid $12.7Million to Trump Judge’s Daughter in First Six Months of 2024, Federal Election Reports Reveal

Several high-profile Democrats paid the daughter of the judge overseeing Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial nearly $13million in the first six months of 2024, according to newly filed federal election reports.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Loren Merchan – the 35-year-old daughter of Judge Juan Merchan – received $12.7million between January 1 and July 1 of this year via her Authentic Campaigns consulting firm.