Democrats Paid $12.7Million to Trump Judge’s Daughter in First Six Months of 2024, Federal Election Reports Reveal
Several high-profile Democrats paid the daughter of the judge overseeing Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial nearly $13million in the first six months of 2024, according to newly filed federal election reports.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Loren Merchan – the 35-year-old daughter of Judge Juan Merchan – received $12.7million between January 1 and July 1 of this year via her Authentic Campaigns consulting firm.
The $12.7million sum marks an 86% increase compared to the $6.8million Judge Merchan's daughter received during the same six months in 2022 and shortly before Judge Merchan was assigned Trump's case.
Authentic Campaigns touts itself as specializing in "digital marketing and fundraising".
It has been used by several Democratic elected officials, candidates and PACs since it launched in 2019 – including some of Trump's biggest critics on the opposite side of the political aisle.
According to the newly released federal election reports, Congressman Adam Schiff, 64, has paid Judge Merchan's daughter almost $8million so far this year as he campaigns to take the late Dianne Feinstein's seat in the Senate.
Schiff, who led the House's efforts to impeach Trump four years ago, also reportedly paid Merchan's Authentic Campaign $4million in 2019 and 2020 for "digital consulting and various services".
Congressman Dan Goldman, another Democratic politician who once said Trump "has to be eliminated", also paid Merchan's Authentic Campaigns $57,000 this year for "digital ads".
A PAC for Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, 52, is paying Merchan's firm an $8,000 per month retainer for "digital consulting".
Whitmer's "Fight Like Hell" PAC first paid Authentic Campaigns $76,035 in July 2023 – three months after Judge Merchan was assigned Trump's criminal hush money case that April.
Other Democrats – including Senators Jon Tester, 67, Corey Booker, 55, Tina Smith, 66, and Tammy Baldwin, 62 – also paid Judge Merchan's daughter six-figure sums between January 1 and July 1 of this year.
As RadarOnline.com reported, this would not be the first time Loren Merchan's Authentic Campaigns consulting firm landed her judge father in hot water.
In May 2023, after the details of Merchan's financial ties to President Joe Biden, 81, and Vice President Kamala Harris, 59, were first exposed, Trump asked Judge Merchan to recuse himself.
The 78-year-old ex-president's attorney wrote: "Your Honor's daughter's close connection to President Trump's political adversaries and her work at, and financial interest in, a firm which is deeply engrained with Democratic politics raises real and legitimate concerns about this Court's impartiality.
"The financial well-being of Your Honor's daughter depends at least in part on the success of Authentic. And Authentic's business model is one that requires it to attack President Trump and support individuals and causes in direct competition with President Trump."
Judge Merchan, 62, presided over the criminal hush money case that saw Trump convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records earlier this year.
Although Trump's sentencing was initially scheduled for this month, Judge Merchan postponed the proceeding until September 18 due to the U.S. Supreme Court's latest ruling on presidential immunity.
Lawyers for the former president and current Republican nominee asked Judge Merchan on Thursday to postpone Trump's sentencing until after Election Day on November 5.
Trump's team argued sentencing the ex-president on September 18, as it is currently scheduled, amounts to election interference.
