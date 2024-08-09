Hundreds of Putin Troops Dead: Terrified Russia Declares State of Emergency in Border Region After Ukrainian 'Incursion'

According to Front Page Detectives, the missile strike targeted a military convoy of around 14 service trucks filled with weapons and ammunition, triggering a massive explosion that left behind a grim scene of destruction, with bodies and vehicles scattered along the road.

Images from the aftermath reveal a devastating picture, showing military trucks overturned, burned and reduced to rubble.

This strike took place in the strategically important Kursk region, where Russian forces were attempting to halt Ukrainian progress.

The sudden and devastating attack has left Russia in shock, with civilian videos capturing the scale of destruction.