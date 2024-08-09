Hundreds of Putin Troops Dead: Terrified Russia Declares State of Emergency in Border Region After Ukrainian 'Incursion'
A Ukrainian missile strike has reportedly killed up to 400 Russian soldiers in the Kursk region, marking one of the most significant losses for Russian forces since the war began, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The attack highlights the intensity and strategic judgment driving Ukraine's ongoing offensive against Russian military advances.
According to Front Page Detectives, the missile strike targeted a military convoy of around 14 service trucks filled with weapons and ammunition, triggering a massive explosion that left behind a grim scene of destruction, with bodies and vehicles scattered along the road.
Images from the aftermath reveal a devastating picture, showing military trucks overturned, burned and reduced to rubble.
This strike took place in the strategically important Kursk region, where Russian forces were attempting to halt Ukrainian progress.
The sudden and devastating attack has left Russia in shock, with civilian videos capturing the scale of destruction.
In one video, a stunned civilian is heard asking, "How many men?" with another voice replying, "So many men. F****** hell."
While the exact number of casualties remains unconfirmed, this strike marks a pivotal moment in Ukraine's counter-offensive, delivering a significant blow to Russian forces.
Ukraine's use of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) has played a crucial role in its defense strategy, with the precision and power of these systems on full display in this recent strike. Ukrainian forces are effectively using advanced technology to counter Russian aggression.
Beyond the Kursk strike, Ukraine’s offensive operations have also extended to other regions, including Lipetsk.
- Kremlin Dissident on Russian Leader Vladimir Putin’s Hit List Survives Barrage of Kamikaze Drones in Ukraine — ‘to Hell with Them!’
- 'Horrifying': Russia Accused of Beheading Ukrainian Soldiers as Mad Vladimir Putin Meets With Kim Jong Un in North Korea
- WW3 Fears: Mad Vladimir Putin and Ally Belarus Launch Tactical Nuke Exercises in Latest Threat Against Ukraine and the West
Earlier this week, a kamikaze drone strike reportedly destroyed a major Russian bomb storage and military airfield in Lipetsk, forcing hundreds of locals to flee nearby villages as ammunition detonated.
Lipetsk’s regional governor, Igor Artamonov, described the incidents as a "massive attack" and declared a state of emergency.
A chilling video from Lipetsk shows the moment several drones struck, resulting in a large fireball and thick plumes of smoke.
Reports indicate that nine people were killed in the explosions, underscoring the deadly nature of this conflict.
As Ukraine's offensive pushes into Russian territory, Vladimir Putin's forces seem increasingly vulnerable. This week, Ukraine reportedly advanced up to 20 miles inside Russia, dealing a humiliating blow to the Kremlin.
The counterattacks have not only targeted military assets but also logistics hubs and villages, prompting Russian officials to declare states of emergency and conduct mass civilian evacuations.
The Russian Defense Ministry claimed it intercepted 75 drones overnight, including 26 over the Belgorod region, 19 over Lipetsk and seven over Kursk. Additionally, seven unmanned boats were reportedly destroyed in the Black Sea.
Putin has reacted with anger and defiance, condemning the Ukrainian attacks as a "large scale provocation" and accusing Kyiv of targeting civilian buildings, residential homes and even ambulances.
General Valery Gerasimov, Russia's top military commander, was reportedly summoned to face Putin and confirm the loss of significant territory.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.