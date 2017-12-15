Ben Affleck Enters Rehab For 3rd Time This Year After ‘Dark’ Relapse

Ben Affleck has secretly entered a rehab facility for the third time in just months — and RadarOnline.com has exclusive details of the troubled actor’s new treatment plan in his ongoing battle with alcohol addiction.

The father of three, 45, was a “mess” when he recently checked into Passages treatment facility’s 30-day program in Malibu, California, a well-placed source exclusively told Radar.

Affleck was spotted by eyewitnesses looking grim and unshaven during an early morning walk outside the center on December 10.

At $10,000 for a stint, Passages is one of the country’s costliest treatment facilities, and uses a non-12-step approach that favors unorthodox holistic methods.

While some find the treatment controversial, Affleck’s ex Jennifer Garner and brother Casey Affleck were just relieved the Justice League star decided to get any sort of help again, the source claimed.

“Ben relapsed and went into a dark place. Jen and Casey are willing to try anything, and they don’t care if the methods are controversial,” the insider explained.

Sources exclusively told Radar that although the Oscar-winner had been in outpatient therapy, to fight his addiction, Affleck needs “a constant support network” in order to finally stay sober.

That said, he is permitted to leave the grounds for personal and professional commitments.

“Ben isn’t a prisoner and is fully committed to seeing his children and fulfilling his work commitments outside the center,” the source said.

It’s the star’s third stay in an inpatient rehab in 2017, sources said. Affleck’s first stint in February was followed by another in September — when he fled in an Uber after just five days.

The actor has had a tough 2017. In addition to his addiction battle, Garner finally filed divorce papers after a two-year separation.

In addition, he was accused of sexual misconduct when actress Hilarie Burton said he groped her breast during a Total Request Live appearance in 2003.

“I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize,” he later said.

