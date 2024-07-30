Your tip
Jennifer Lopez Embraces ‘Brat’ Summer — Singer Shares Makeup-Free Selfie After Husband Ben Affleck Buys $20M Bachelor Pad

Composite photo of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.
Source: By: @JLo/Instagram; MEGA

Jennifer Lopez stunned in a new selfie showing she's embracing ‘Brat’ summer.

By:

Jul. 30 2024, Published 5:36 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez has fully embraced Brat summer.

Amid ongoing divorce rumors about her marriage with Ben Affleck, Lopez shared a stunning make-up free selfie along with a Charli XCX song from the singer's new album, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

jennifer lopez brat summer
Source: By: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez appeared to take on the summer's hottest aesthetic in a new selife.

Lopez, 55, took to Instagram to flaunt her natural beauty in a carefree selfie sans makeup. The actress smirked at the camera as she lounged in a cream colored graphic sweatshirt with her tousled bronze locks hanging freely around her face.

The photo on her main feed wasn't enough, though!

The 55-year-old also shared the selfie to her Instagram story, making sure all her admirers could see. She notably changed the story background to a similar color green as Charli XCX's Brat album cover and set the photo to the singer's hit summer song, Apple.

jennifer lopez brat summer
Source: By: @JLo/Instagram

The 55-year-old shared the photo to her Instagram grid and story, including Charli XCX's ‘Apple’.

Charli's Apple was an eyebrow-raising choice for Lopez. While the song has seen a surge of popularity thanks to TikTok dances and overall success of the U.K. singer's new album, Apple's lyrics tell the story of breaking old patterns and starting fresh as one's own person.

Charli's own explanation of the term Brat also added to speculation the multi-hyphenate embracing the aesthetic was related to her alleged marriage woes.

On what it means to be a Brat, the U.K. pop star said in a TikTok video: "That girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes. Who feels herself but then also maybe has a breakdown. But kind of like parties through it, is very honest, very blunt. A little bit volatile. Like does dumb things."

jennifer lopez brat summer
Source: By: MEGA

The song details breaking old patterns and starting over fresh as an individual.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez
While the Jenny From the Block singer was busy sharing selfies, Affleck, 51, dropped $20 million on a new Los Angeles bachelor pad.

The couple previously listed their marital home — a $60 million Beverly Hills mansion — for sale, adding to the speculation that the couple was headed for divorce after rekindling their romance in July 2021 and tying the knot a year later in July 2022.

ben affleck jlo purchases million pacific palisades bachelor pad
Source: By: MEGA

Meanwhile Affleck purchased a $20million Los Angeles mansion as the couple faces divorce rumors.

The 51-year-old Good Will Hunting star reportedly closed escrow on his new Southern California home earlier this week. While neither Lopez nor Affleck have publicly addressed divorce rumors, sources claim the two have been living "separate lives" and did not have "any summer plans together".

The latter was evident as the singer was seen enjoying a solo European vacation, followed by another solo trip to the Hamptons for the Fourth of July holiday – all while Affleck stayed back in Los Angeles, where his three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner call home.

Despite keeping tight-lipped about the status — and future — of their marriage, insiders claimed the two Hollywood A-listers were speaking with lawyers about "dissolving contracts" related to their joint brand.

The source said: "The majority of the plans depended on them going in together, so now there are contracts that need to be dissolved. That's never easy and requires a ton of back-and-forth with lawyers because, of course, everyone wants to get paid."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

