Jennifer Lopez Embraces ‘Brat’ Summer — Singer Shares Makeup-Free Selfie After Husband Ben Affleck Buys $20M Bachelor Pad

Lopez, 55, took to Instagram to flaunt her natural beauty in a carefree selfie sans makeup. The actress smirked at the camera as she lounged in a cream colored graphic sweatshirt with her tousled bronze locks hanging freely around her face.

The photo on her main feed wasn't enough, though!

The 55-year-old also shared the selfie to her Instagram story, making sure all her admirers could see. She notably changed the story background to a similar color green as Charli XCX's Brat album cover and set the photo to the singer's hit summer song, Apple.