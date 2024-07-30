Bella Hadid Hits Out Over Adidas Munich Olympics Ad Campaign Fury: ‘I’d Never Engage With Work Linked to Horrific Tragedy’

Model Bella Hadid has finally spoken out following the controversy surrounding the ad campaign she was involved in for Adidas’ retro-inspired 1972 Munich Olympic Games’ SL tennis shoe.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that Hadid, 27, whose father is Palestinian-American real-estate tycoon Mohamed Hadid, took to her Instagram stories this week to apologize for being embroiled in the campaign. She stated she had no idea that 11 Israeli athletes and coaches were murdered by eight Palestinian terrorists at the 1972 Olympic Games.

The model wrote: “I would never knowingly engage with any art or work that is linked to a horrific tragedy of any kind. In advance of the campaign’s release, I had no knowledge of the historical connection to the atrocious events in 1972.”