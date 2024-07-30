Your tip
Bella Hadid Hits Out Over Adidas Munich Olympics Ad Campaign Fury: ‘I’d Never Engage With Work Linked to Horrific Tragedy’

bella hadid nude cannes bra see through dress the apprentice premiere
Source: MEGA

Half-Palestinian model Bella Hadid uprbraided Adidas for not letting her know that she was involved in a 1972 Munich Olympics inspired campaign after learning that 11 Israeli athletes were murdered by Palestinian terrorists at those Games.

By:

Jul. 30 2024, Published 5:29 p.m. ET

Model Bella Hadid has finally spoken out following the controversy surrounding the ad campaign she was involved in for Adidas’ retro-inspired 1972 Munich Olympic Games’ SL tennis shoe.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that Hadid, 27, whose father is Palestinian-American real-estate tycoon Mohamed Hadid, took to her Instagram stories this week to apologize for being embroiled in the campaign. She stated she had no idea that 11 Israeli athletes and coaches were murdered by eight Palestinian terrorists at the 1972 Olympic Games.

The model wrote: “I would never knowingly engage with any art or work that is linked to a horrific tragedy of any kind. In advance of the campaign’s release, I had no knowledge of the historical connection to the atrocious events in 1972.”

Bella Hadid
Source: @bellahadid/Instagram, MEGA

Bella Hadid condemned antisemitism, said she did not believe in hate in any form and that she will always stand with her people of Palestine while calling out hate.

She continued: “I am shocked, I am upset, and I am disappointed in the lack of sensitivity that went into this campaign. Had I been made aware, from the bottom of my heart, I would never have participated.”

“My team should have known, Adidas should have known, and I should have done more research, so that I too would have known and understood and spoken up. As I always have, and always will, speak up for what I believe to be wrong. I do not believe in hate in any form, including antisemitism. That will never waiver, and I stand by that statement to the fullest extent."

She also added: "Palestine is not synonymous with terrorism and this campaign unintentionally highlighted an event that does not represent who we are.”

Bella Hadid/Adidas
Source: MEGA

Bella Hadid said she was shocked and disappointed about the lack of sensitivity in the Adidas shoe campaign.

Hadid also made it clear: “Antisemitism has no place in the liberation of the Palestinian people...I will forever stand by my people of Palestine, while forever advocating for a world free of antisemitism.”

As RadarOnline previously reported, Adidas apologized to Hadid and other models featured in the campaign, following backlash over its decision to feature an outspoken supporter of Palestine in the ad. Hadid was subsequently dropped from the campaign.

In an Instagram story, Adidas stated it never meant to reference the “terrible tragedy that occurred at the Munich Olympics,” saying: “We made an unintentional mistake. These connections are not meant, and we apologize for any upset or distress caused to communities around the world.”

The company also stated it was “revising” the campaign.

Bella Hadid
The German sportswear company first issued an apology after the Israeli government denounced its decision to choose Hadid as its model.

A post on the Israeli government’s official X account stated in part: “Eleven Israelis were murdered by Palestinian terrorists during the Munich Olympics. Guess who the face of their campaign is? Bella Hadid, a half-Palestinian model who has a history of spreading antisemitism and calling for violence against Israelis and Jews.”

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

