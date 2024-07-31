'RHOC' Star Vicki Gunvalson Accused of Financial Elder Abuse and 'Fraudulent Sales Tactics' in New Lawsuit… Filed by Distressed 74-Year-Old Client

Diane alleged Vicki "kept reassuring her how safe this Allianz 222 Annuity was and also kept mentioning that her income taxes would go down if she invested in this annuity and that her kids would be well-suited after she passed away."

"[Vicki] was very convincing, and Diane felt that she could trust her."

She said she was talked into moving her stock funds to a firm managed by Ali at Fidelity Investments. She further alleged she was convinced to take out a life insurance policy that she had no idea cost $300,00 per year, instead insisting she'd been under the impression it was a one-time payment.