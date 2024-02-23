Your tip
'RHOC' Stars Vicki Gunvalson and Alexis Bellino Did NOT Give Permission for Cameos to Be Used in Political Ad

Embedded Image
Source: @WisDems/X; @alexis_bellino's profile picture alexis_bellino/Instagram

Vicki Gunvalson and Alexis Bellino told RadarOnline.com they did not give permission for their private video messages to be used in a campaign to troll Eric Hovde.

Feb. 22 2024, Published 7:53 p.m. ET

At least two of the three Real Housewives of Orange County's current and former cast members had no idea that their paid Cameos would be used to troll Republican businessman Eric Hovde after he launched his Senate bid in Wisconsin this week. RadarOnline.com spoke to the OG of the OC, Vicki Gunvalson, and comeback queen Alexis Bellino, who confirmed to us they did not give permission for their private video messages to be used in the trolling campaign and were unaware of the intent behind it.

copy of image templates
Source: @WisDems/X

Vicki opened the show, introducing herself and ending her clip by encouraging Hovde to "eat some cheese curds."

Bellino told RadarOnline.com that she "didn't" know about the ad, revealing her manager was "contacting them" to handle the kerfuffle. When we asked Gunvalson, she responded, "No. I didn't give permission."

This outlet attempted to contact RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter, who also appeared in the Hovde-takedown ad. We did not hear back from her by the time of publication.

Embedded Image
Source: @WisDems/X

Gina's cameo also appeared in the controversial clip.

The controversial clip made the rounds on Thursday, appearing on entertainment and political sites like The Hill. The video featuring the three reality stars was posted online by the Wisconsin Democrats, who seemingly paid for the Cameos.

Hovde has been heavily criticized for his California ties, with the businessman owning a bank in the Golden State and allegedly living in a $7 million mansion in Laguna Beach.

"Happy National California Day, @EricHovde!" Wisconsin Democrats wrote on X while sharing the video. "If you're feeling a little homesick today, don't worry—we have a special message from a few of your neighbors in Orange County. "California misses you already, but they know you’ll be back very soon. Home sweet home!"

“I know that you are from Orange County, so you’re my neighbor,” Kirschenheiter said in the Cameo request. The clip then jumped to Gunvalson mid-sentence. “And you’re leaving for a work adventure for a year,” Vicki added.

“All of your friends in O.C. are wishing you so well. I know you have a new endeavor happening in Wisconsin," Bellino chimed in.

copy of image templates
Source: @WisDems/X

Alexis Bellino told us she was unaware that her Cameo would be used in the takedown campaign.

"That's like a really big change from Orange County 100%," Kirschenheiter stated when comparing the states. As an original Midwesterner, Gunvalson had some advice for Hovde, who she was likely unaware was running for in the WI senate race.

"Love Wisconsin but you're leaving now. It’s going to get really cold there," she said. Gunvalson then signed off with her signature "Whoop it up."

Hovde will be facing off against Democratic incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin, with The Hill reporting the Republican is expected to spend $20 million of his own money to secure the win.

